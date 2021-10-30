20211029-sptsTyBronder

CHEYENNE – Sophomore Ty Bronder competed in the Colorado High School Cycling League state championship boys race for the WyoX mountain biking team Sunday in Durango, Colorado.

Bronder recovered from a crash and finished 61st out of 149 riders for his best race of the season. Bronder was the only Cheyenne athlete to qualify for the state race this year.

