WyoX's Bronder places 61st at state championship Oct 30, 2021

CHEYENNE – Sophomore Ty Bronder competed in the Colorado High School Cycling League state championship boys race for the WyoX mountain biking team Sunday in Durango, Colorado.Bronder recovered from a crash and finished 61st out of 149 riders for his best race of the season. Bronder was the only Cheyenne athlete to qualify for the state race this year.