CHEYENNE – Brian Longbottom knows that soccer occasionally takes a back seat when Zoë Lam comes to help with the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s TOPSoccer program.

“Sometimes it hinders my ability to run a session because the kids are drawn to her, and they’ll get up and leave in the middle of the soccer activity to go find Zoë,” said Longbottom, who is CSC’s technical director. “She has this personality that’s magnetic, and the kids flock to her.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus