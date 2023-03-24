wte-20230323-spts-GymnasticsTeamForWeb

The city of Cheyenne gymnastics team competed at the Wyoming State Championship in Sheridan.

 Courtesy of City of Cheyenne

CHEYENNE − Eleven gymnasts from the city of Cheyenne's program claimed all-around state championships March 19 in Sheridan.

Kinley Mikowski had the highest all-around score of any gymnast at the meet en route to claiming the title in the Child B division of the Bronze Level. Mikowski split top honors in balance beam with Bella Hognason, and also won vault, bars and floor exercise.


