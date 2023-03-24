CHEYENNE − Eleven gymnasts from the city of Cheyenne's program claimed all-around state championships March 19 in Sheridan.
Kinley Mikowski had the highest all-around score of any gymnast at the meet en route to claiming the title in the Child B division of the Bronze Level. Mikowski split top honors in balance beam with Bella Hognason, and also won vault, bars and floor exercise.
Brielle Scholl (Junior A Bronze) had the second-highest all-around score at the competition. She also captured state titles in bars, beam and floor.
Finley Cralley (Child C Bronze) scored the third-most points of any all-around gymnast. She also won titles in beam and floor.
In addition to their all-around wins, Kimber Allen (Junior B Silver) and Ayla Crystal (Junior A Gold) also picked up state titles on three different apparatuses. Allen won vault, bars and floor, while Crystal won in bars, beam and floor.
Also claiming all-around titles for the citer were: Meadow Walduck (Child A Bronze), Zoey Salas (June C Silver), Sophia Malatesta (Senior A Silver), Jadyn Martin (Senior B Silver), Ella Reed (Junior Diamond) and Ciarra Vigil (Senior Diamond).
The Bronze and Silver teams won their third consecutive team championships. The Diamond team repeated as state champs, while the Gold team also won a state title.
The teams combined to win 51 individual state titles. The meet featured more than 400 athletes from 14 teams.
Crystal, Aviah Edwards, Paige Hensley, Marcie Novak and Kaitlyn Ochsner will compete in the Xcel Gold Regional Championship starting April 28 in Spring, Texas. Xcel Reed, Vigil and Abbie Mickelson will compete at the Xcel Diamond Regional starting May 5 in Aurora, Colorado. Platinum gymnasts Isabelle Deal and Bridget Dillow also will compete at the regional meet starting May 5 in Aurora.