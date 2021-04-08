Baseball
CJL umpires: Cheyenne Junior League Baseball is looking for umpires for its upcoming season.
Umpires must be at least 15 years old. They are paid $25-$45 per game, depending on experience.
Applications can be filled out at training, which runs 6-7:15 p.m. starting April 19. Additional training sessions are April 21, 26 and 28 and May 5 at the Cheyenne City Activity Center, 3121 Carey Ave.
Prospective umpires must attend all scheduled sessions and one field clinic. Training will cover USSSA youth baseball rules, CJL bylaws, mechanics, positioning and overall umpire responsibilities.
For more information, contact Chuck Finney at 307-630-8272 or cfinney@bresnan.net.
Tee ball: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s tee ball league is ongoing.
The cost is $50 per player for children between 3 and 6 years old. Practices start May 24, games start June 7.
Each child will get a T-shirt, hat, team picture and medal.
For more information, contact David Conteras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Lacrosse
Fundamental classes: Registration for youth lacrosse fundamental classes ends April 29.
The class is an introduction to the sport, and won’t include games, but instead drills to learn the basics from experienced instructors.
The cost is $30, and is open to boys and girls in grades 2-6. Classes will take place at Sun Valley Park. Register online at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Summer 101: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s summer Pickleball 101 course ends April 29.
The class is intended for beginners who are trying to familiarize themselves with the tennis-like paddle sport.
The class is capped at 10 participants and will be held on the courts at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The cost is $50.
For more information, contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org.
Softball
Adult leagues: The city of Cheyenne is currently registering teams for its women’s and men’s recreational softball leagues.
Registration costs $450 per team, plus a $20-per-player fee. Registration ends today.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Early bird tournament: The city of Cheyenne is registering teams for its annual early bird softball tournament.
The cost is $250 for USSSA sanctioned teams and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. Registration ends April 15.
Registration fees support the city’s youth sports financial assistance program.
For more information, contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.
Umpire training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s girls softball umpire training ends May 28.
The training will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering 40-minute chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.