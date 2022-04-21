UPDATES are Spikeball and South volleyball clinic. Also updated some days for timeliness. – JAJ
Baseball
CJL seeks umpires: Cheyenne Junior League baseball is looking for umpires for the upcoming season.
Applications can be completed during training. All applicants must be at least 15 years old.
Training will be held 6-8 p.m. April 26, May 3, May 5, May 9 and May 11 at the Springhill Suites, 429 W. Fox Farm Road. Prospective umpires need to attend all scheduled trainings and one field clinic.
Training will cover USSSA youth baseball rules, CJL bylaws, mechanics, positioning and overall umpire responsibilities.
Umpires are paid $25-45 per game, based on experience.
For more information, contact Keil Lindsay at 307-256-4713 or cjlpresident@gmail.com.
Cheerleading
East camp: The Cheyenne East spirit program will hold a youth cheerleading camp June 2-4.
The cost is $60 for athletes registered by May 27. The registration cost for each additional child from the same household is $45.
Participants will get a T-shirt and bow.
The camp runs 5:15-7:45 p.m. June 2, and 8:15-10:45 a.m. June 3 and 4. Campers will perform at 10 a.m. June 4 during halftime of the East football camp’s championship games.
The registration form can be found at https://bit.ly/EastCheerCamp. For more information, contact Emili Brooksmith at cheyenneehscheer@hotmail.com or 307-421-2385.
Football
Adult flag league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s 7-on-7 adult flag football league has started. It ends July 2. The league is for athletes 16 and older.
Games will be played Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each team is guaranteed six games. The cost is $200 per team, and the season runs July 12 through Aug. 18.
Youth tackle league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league starts May 2.
The cost is $140 per player, with an equipment deposit of $150. Registration includes use of a helmet, shoulder pads, practice pants and jersey, team photos and a participation award.
Teams are based on school triads. Practices start Aug. 1, and games start Aug. 20.
Youth tackle officials training: Anyone who wants to officiate the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league this fall can register for training starting May 23.
The training covers proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game. It runs 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3.
Golf
Cegelski McLeod tourney: The annual Val Cegelski McLeod Memorial Scholarship golf tournament will be held June 5 at Airport Golf Course in Cheyenne.
The 18-hole scramble for four-person teams will feature a shotgun start around 12:30 p.m.
The cost is $320 per team, which covers greens fees and cart. The deadline is June 1.
For more information, contact Geoff Reed at geoffrey.reed@laramie1.org.
South camp: The Cheyenne South golf program will hold two golf camps this summer.
The cost is $20 per camper for each camp. The camp is limited to children who will be in third through ninth grades this fall.
The first camp runs 1-3 p.m. June 7-10 at Little America Golf Course, 2800 W. Lincolnway. The second camp runs 1-3 p.m. June 13-17 at Little America.
Each camp is limited to 20 students.
The registration form can be found at https://bit.ly/SouthGolfCamp.
For more information, email South golf coach Michael Loveland at michael.loveland@laramie1.org.
Kickball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-recreational kickball league starts Monday, April 25.
The cost is $150 per team. Each team is allowed up to 20 players on its roster. Players must be at least 16 years old on July 5.
The league runs July 5-Sept. 2. Teams are guaranteed six games, plus a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Lacrosse
Youth fundamentals clinic: The city of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Lacrosse Club will partner for a co-rec youth lacrosse fundamentals camp for girls and boys in second through sixth grades.
Registration ends today, April 21. Late registration is available through May 5.
The cost is $30 per player. The 12-lesson camp will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 10 in Sun Valley Park.
Pickleball
Summer 101 course: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult summer Pickleball 101 course ends April 28.
The cost is $50 per player. The session runs 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 7-July 7 at the Martin Luther King Junior Park courts off Missile Drive.
Spikeball
LCCC tournament: The Laramie County Community College Rotaract Club will hold a Spikeball tournament from 4-9 p.m. April 28 at the school’s Recreation and Athletics Center.
Check-in starts at 3:30 p.m.
The cost is $20 per team and includes a T-shirt for each player. Free food also will be available.
Registration and additional information can be found at https://bit.ly/LCCCspikeball.
Softball
Adult early bird tournament: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s early bird slow-pitch softball tournament ends April 28.
The cost is $250 for each USSSA-sanctioned team and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. The tournament will be held May 7 at the Brimmer and Converse softball complexes.
Girls rec umpire training: The city of Cheyenne will hold a training for anyone who wants to umpire youth fast-pitch softball April 30.
Registration for the free training is ongoing.
Soveroski Memorial tournament: Registration for the annual Lenny Soveroski Memorial slow-pitch softball tournament starts May 16.
The cost is $250 for USSSA-sanctioned teams and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. Proceeds benefit youth sports financial assistance programs.
The date for the tournament has not been determined.
Tee ball
Cheyenne rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s tee ball league ends today, April 21.
The league is for children 3 to 6 years old. The cost is $55 per player. Each player will get a T-shirt, hat, team picture and participation medal.
Practices start May 30, and the season runs June 13 through July 14.
Volleyball
South clinic: The Cheyenne South volleyball program will host a youth skills clinic from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
The clinic is for 5- to 12-year-olds. The cost is $50 and includes a T-shirt, Gatorade and snack.
Payment can be made the day of the clinic with cash or check. Venmo also is an option.
If you opt to play the day of, email Cherisa Applehunt at coachapplehunt@gmail.com with participant name and T-shirt size.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.