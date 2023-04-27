Cheerleading
East youth clinic: The Cheyenne East spirit program will hold its annual summer youth clinic June 5-7. The clinic is for children 4-12 years old.
The cost is $60 per participant, and $45 for each additional child from the same family. Participants must be registered by May 29.
Athletes will get a T-shirt and cheer bow. The clinic will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The refresher and performance will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. The performance is at halftime of the East football camp finals.
The registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/East2023Cheer.
For more information, contact coach Emili Brooksmith at emili.brooksmith@laramie1.org or 307-421-2385.
Golf
South youth camp: The Cheyenne South golf program will hold a youth camp at the Little America Golf Course, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
The cost is $40 per participant. The camp for third- through fifth-graders is June 12 and 13. The clinic for sixth- through eighth-graders is June 14-16. All camps run 1-3 p.m.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/SouthGolf2023.
Lacrosse
Co-rec youth fundamentals: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s co-rec youth lacrosse fundamentals ends today, April 27. The class is for children in second through sixth grades. Sticks and balls will be provided.
The cost is $35 per player. The 12 classes will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 23 through June 29.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Pickleball
Summer 101 class: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s Summer Pickleball 101 course ends today, April 27.
The cost is $60 per player. Classes run 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 30. Classes will be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. They are capped at 12 participants.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Soccer
YMCA spring league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s spring recreational soccer league ends Saturday, April 29.
The registration fee for the 5- and 6-year-old division is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The cost for 7- and 8-year-olds is $55 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The fee for 9- and 10-year-olds is $65 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members. The cost for 11- and 12-year-olds is $75 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members.
Camp day is May 13. Practices start the week of May 15. Games will be played 1-4 p.m. Saturdays starting May 20.
Softball
Early bird tournament: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s early bird softball tournament ends today, April 27.
The cost is $275 for sanctioned teams and $325 for non-sanctioned teams. Fees benefit the city’s youth sports financial assistance program.
The tournament will be held May 6 at the Brimmer Park and Converse softball complexes.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Tee ball
YMCA league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s youth tee ball league for children 3 to 8 years old ends May 20.
The fee for 3- to 5-year-olds is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The cost for 6- to 8-year-olds is $50 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members.
Track & field
YMCA course: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s youth track and field course ends May 20.
The course is for children 3 to 13 years old. Athletes will learn the fundamentals of each event and apply them during the four free Capital City Track Series meets this summer.
The cost for 3- to 6-year-olds is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. That course meets 5:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 13-July 14.
The fee for 7- to 13-year-olds is $65 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members. That course meets 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 6-July 14.
Volleyball
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East volleyball program will hold a youth camp 5:30-8 p.m. May 30 and 31 at the East High Gym.
The camp is for children in second through eighth grades. The cost is $40 for pre-registered campers or $45 for campers registering the day of the camp. Additional campers from the same family at $20 each.
Campers will get one-on-one instruction on fundamentals and a T-shirt.
For more information, contact coach Nicole Quigley at nicole.quigley@laramie1.org or 307-421-3330.