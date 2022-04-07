Baseball
CJL seeks umpires: Cheyenne Junior League baseball is looking for umpires for the upcoming season.
Applications can be completed during training. All applicants must be at least 15 years old.
Training will be held 6-7:15 p.m. April 19, 21, 26, 28 and May 5 at the Cheyenne Parks and Recreation building at the corner of Carey Avenue and Pershing Boulevard. Prospective umpires need to attend all scheduled trainings and one field clinic.
Training will cover USSSA youth baseball rules, CJL bylaws, mechanics, positioning and overall umpire responsibilities.
Umpires are paid $25-45 per game, based on experience.
For more information, contact Christopher Patterson at 970-518-2288 or cjlpresident@gmail.com.
Football
Adult flag league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s 7-on-7 adult flag football league starts April 18. The league is for athletes 16 and older.
Games will be played Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each team is guaranteed six games. The cost is $200 per team, and the season runs July 11 through Aug. 18.
Youth tackle league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league starts May 2.
The cost is $140 per player, with an equipment deposit of $150. Registration includes use of a helmet, shoulder pads, practice pants and jersey, team photos and a participation award.
Teams are based on school triads. Practices start Aug. 1, and games start Aug. 20.
Youth tackle officials training: Anyone who wants to officiate the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league this fall can register for training starting May 23.
The training covers proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game. It runs 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3.
Kickball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-recreational kickball league starts April 25.
The cost is $150 per team. Each team is allowed up to 20 players on its roster. Players must be at least 16 years old on July 5.
The league runs July 5-Sept. 2. Teams are guaranteed six games, plus a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Lacrosse
Youth fundamentals clinic: The city of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Lacrosse Club will partner for a co-rec youth lacrosse fundamentals camp for girls and boys in second through sixth grades.
Registration ends April 21.
The cost is $30 per player. The 12-lesson camp will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 17 in Sun Valley Park.
Pickleball
Summer 101 course: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult summer Pickleball 101 course ends April 28.
The cost is $50 per player. The session runs 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 7-July 7 at the Martin Luther King Junior Park courts off Missile Drive.
Soccer
Officials wanted: The Cheyenne Soccer Officials Association is looking for referees for the spring high school season, which starts in mid-March and ends in May.
Matches are available at all three Cheyenne high schools and Torrington. Pay ranges from $45-65 per match.
Anyone interested can reach out to George Oberstadt at georberstadt@comcast.net or 916-275-0961.
Softball
Adult early bird tournament: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s early bird slow-pitch softball tournament ends April 28.
The cost is $250 for each USSSA-sanctioned team and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. The tournament will be held May 7 at the Brimmer and Converse softball complexes.
Adult rec league: Registration for men’s and women’s softball leagues ends April 14.
The cost is $450 per team, a $20 fee per player, plus an additional $50 late fee. Regular season games start May 16 and will be played at the Brimmer and Converse softball complexes.
Registration can be done in person at 4603 Lions Park Dr. and registration forms are available online at www.cheyennerec.org. For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.
Girls rec umpire training: The city of Cheyenne will hold a training for anyone who wants to umpire youth fast-pitch softball April 30.
Registration for the free training is ongoing.
Soveroski Memorial tournament: Registration for the annual Lenny Soveroski Memorial slow-pitch softball tournament starts May 16.
The cost is $250 for USSSA-sanctioned teams and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. Proceeds benefit youth sports financial assistance programs.
The date for the tournament has not been determined.
Tee ball
Cheyenne rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s tee ball league ends April 21.
The league is for children 3 to 6 years old. The cost is $55 per player. Each player will get a T-shirt, hat, team picture and participation medal.
Practices start May 30, and the season runs June 13 through July 14.