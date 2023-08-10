Baseball
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive youth baseball organization will hold makeup tryouts for its 2024 teams from 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, Aug. 10, at Dunbar Field in Lions Park.
Players should arrive 30 minutes prior to their scheduled tryout time to complete registration and warmup. They should bring a glove, bat and batting helmet. There is no cost to try out for any team.
Pre-registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/WYCOmakeup.
For more information, contact Julian Tafoya at jtafoyaiii@gmail.com.
Adult officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball officials training ends Aug. 21.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The training will prepare officials for court positioning, call signals and other aspects of the game.
Registration can be completed at cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
City youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade basketball league ends Aug. 31.
The cost is $65 per player. Practices start Oct. 23. The six-game season runs Nov. 4-Dec. 16. All players will get a team shirt, basketball, team picture and award.
Registration can be completed at cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Cameron Travis at 307-773-1039 or ctravis@cheyennecity.org.
YCMA fall league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s fall basketball league ends Sept. 11.
Games will be played on Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 11.
Registration for the 3- and 4-year-old division is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The 5- and 6-year-old group is $55 for members and $65 for non-members.
The fee for the 7- and 8-year-old division is $65 for YMCA members and $75 for nonmembers. The 9- and 10-year-old division is $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers.
The registration cost for the 11- and 12-year-old division is $85 for YMCA members and $95 for nonmembers.
Registration can be completed under the Youth Sports tab at CheyenneYMCA.org.
If you have an item for the Community Sports Bulletin Board, email the information to sports@wyosports.net, fax it to 307-633-3189 or contact WyoSports’ Cheyenne office at 307-633-3137.
