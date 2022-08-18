Baseball
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold three separate age-based tryouts for its 2022-23 teams.
Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be May 1, 2023.
All tryouts will be held at Pioneer Park, 1335 Talbot Court.
The tryout for the 8-, 9- and 10-year-old teams will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 20. The tryout for 11- and 12-year-olds will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The tryout for 13- and 14-year-olds will be 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 21.
Registration for tryouts can be completed at cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com.
Post 6 tryouts: The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball program will have free tryouts for its 2023 teams Saturday at Powers Field.
Tryouts for incoming eight-graders start at 11 a.m. Tryouts for incoming freshmen start at 1 p.m. Sophomores and above have their tryouts starting at 4 p.m.
Players should arrive for their tryout at least 30 minutes before to register and warm up.
WYCO fall ball: WYCO Academy will have tryouts for its 2022 fall ball teams at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Powers Field.
The tryout is for all seventh- through 12th-graders. WYCO will be forming under-13, -14, -16 and -18 teams for the fall season.
Basketball
YMCA youth league: Registration for the YMCA’s youth fall basketball league ends Sept. 17. Late registration runs Sept. 18-24 and includes a $20 late fee.
The league is for children ages 3-12, and the season starts Oct. 1.
The cost is $52 for YMCA members and $73 for non-members for the 3-4- and 5-6-year-old divisions. The cost for the 7-8 division is $65 for members and $80 for nonmembers. The cost for the 9-10 division is $70 for members and $85 for nonmembers, and the 11-12-year-old division is $80 for members and $95 for nonmembers.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at cheyenneymca.org.
K-2 co-rec youth league: Registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders starts Sept. 6. Late registration runs Oct. 21-Nov. 3. The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available.
Practices start Dec. 12, and the season includes a six-game schedule. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Third-sixth grade league: Registration for the city’s youth league for third through sixth graders has started. Late registration runs Sept. 16-29.
The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available. Practices start Oct. 17, and the season and will include six games. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
Officials training: Registration for adult league officials training ends Aug. 25.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. Officials will be paid $35 per game.
Registration for the youth league officials training starts Aug. 22.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is no charge.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Volleyball
Youth officials training: The city of Cheyenne will hold a free training for prospective youth volleyball officials at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Officials will learn proper mechanics, making correct calls and game management.
Registration can be completed by calling the Kiwanis Community House at 307-637-6427.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.