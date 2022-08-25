Baseball
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold a makeup tryout for its 2022-23 teams from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at Pioneer Park, 1335 Talbot Court.
The Mustangs are looking for players 8-15 years old. Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be May 1, 2023.
Registration for tryouts can be completed at cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com.
Basketball
YMCA youth league: Registration for the YMCA’s youth fall basketball league ends Sept. 17. Late registration runs Sept. 18-24 and includes a $20 late fee.
The league is for children ages 3-12, and the season starts Oct. 1.
The cost is $52 for YMCA members and $73 for nonmembers for the 3-4- and 5-6-year-old divisions. The cost for the 7-8 division is $65 for members and $80 for nonmembers. The cost for the 9-10 division is $70 for members and $85 for nonmembers, and the 11-12-year-old division is $80 for members and $95 for nonmembers.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at cheyenneymca.org.
K-2 co-rec youth league: Registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders starts Sept. 6. Late registration runs Oct. 21-Nov. 3. The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available.
Practices start Dec. 12, and the season includes a six-game schedule. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Third-sixth grade league: Registration for the city’s youth league for third through sixth graders has started. Late registration runs Sept. 16-29.
The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available. Practices start Oct. 17, and the season and will include six games. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
Officials training: Registration for adult league officials training ends Friday, Aug. 25.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. Officials will be paid $35 per game.
Registration for the youth league officials training starts Aug. 22.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is no charge.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Wrestling
Gladiator Academy: The Gladiator Wrestling Academy will hold registration from 5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Cheyenne South High wrestling room.
Gladiator Wrestling Academy is open to all girls and boys age 4 and older.
There are four different types of registration. The two-week trial includes basic technique, fundamentals, drills, team games and a round-robin tournament. The $25 fee for the trial is non-refundable, but can be applied to any of the other three registrations if the child decides to continue with the club.
The basic registration covers one season with a USA Wrestling membership and competition singlet for $115. The black registration covers one season with a USA Wrestling membership, competition singlet, T-shirt and shorts for $150. The gold registration covers two seasons with USA Wrestling membership, competition singlet, T-shirt, shorts, crew neck sweatshirt and embroidered duffle bag for $250.
Practices start Sept. 5. Wrestlers with less than two years of experience will practice Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5:15 p.m. Wrestlers with two or more years of experience will practice Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5:15 p.m.
More information can be found by searching for Gladiator Wrestling Academy on Facebook.