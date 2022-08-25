Community Sports Bulletin Board

Baseball

Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold a makeup tryout for its 2022-23 teams from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at Pioneer Park, 1335 Talbot Court.

