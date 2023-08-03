Baseball
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive youth baseball organization will hold tryouts for its 2024 teams Sunday, Aug. 6, at Dunbar Field in Lions Park.
Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be April 30, 2024. The 13-year-old team is for players who will be seventh-graders during the 2023-24 school year.
The tryout for the 8-year-old team runs 9-11 a.m. Tryouts for the 9-year-old squad are 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The tryout for the 10-year-old squad is 1-3 p.m. The 11-year-old tryout is 3-5 p.m.
Tryouts for the 12-year-old team run 5-7 p.m. The 13-year-old tryout is slated for 7-9 p.m.
A makeup tryout will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Dunbar Field.
Players should arrive 30 minutes prior to their scheduled tryout time to complete registration and warmup. They should bring a glove, bat and batting helmet. There is no cost to try out for any team.
Pre-registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/2024WYCObaseballTryouts.
For more information, contact Julian Tafoya at jtafoyaiii@gmail.com.
Basketball
Adult officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball officials training ends Aug. 21.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The training will prepare officials for court positioning, call signals and other aspects of the game.
Registration can be completed at cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
City youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade basketball league ends Aug. 31.
The cost is $65 per player. Practices start Oct. 23. The six-game season runs Nov. 4-Dec. 16. All players will get a team shirt, basketball, team picture and award.
Registration can be completed at cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Cameron Travis at 307-773-1039 or ctravis@cheyennecity.org.
YCMA fall league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s fall basketball league ends Sept. 11.
Games will be played on Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 11.
Registration for the 3- and 4-year-old division is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The 5- and 6-year-old group is $55 for members and $65 for non-members.
The fee for the 7- and 8-year-old division is $65 for YMCA members and $75 for nonmembers. The 9- and 10-year-old division is $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers.
The registration cost for the 11- and 12-year-old division is $85 for YMCA members and $95 for nonmembers.
Registration can be completed under the Youth Sports tab at CheyenneYMCA.org.
Soccer
CSC rec leagues: Registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational leagues ends Friday, Aug. 4.
There are different fees for the full fall and spring registration, or the fall- or spring-only registrations.
Players’ ages are determined by hold old they were Aug. 1, 2023.
The under-4 co-ed Stingers division for 2- and 3-year-olds is $105 for the full season, or $75 for only fall or spring.
The under-6 co-ed division, and the under-8 girls and boys divisions are $135 for the full season, or $115 for fall or spring only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys divisions, and the under-14 co-ed division is $165 for full-season registration, or $126 for the fall or spring only.
There is a $5 per player discount for multiple players from the same family.
Under-4 players get a T-shirt. Players in the older divisions get an Adidas jersey, shorts and socks.
The fall-only high school division is $126.
There is a financial assistance program, but applications were due July 27 for the full season or fall-only players, and must be received by Feb. 25 for spring-only players.
Registration can be completed at cheyennesoccer.com.
Volleyball
City adult fall league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s fall volleyball league ends today, Aug. 3.
The cost is $450 per team. Individual players can register to be placed on a team for $60 per player.
The season runs Sept. 11-Dec. 15. Teams will get 10 regular-season games and a single-elimination postseason tournament.
Registration can be completed at cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at 307-637-6408 or htekerman@cheyennecity.org.
