Basketball
City youth league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s third- through sixth-grade basketball league ends today, Aug. 31.
The cost is $65 per player. Practices start Oct. 23. The six-game season runs Nov. 4-Dec. 16. All players will get a team shirt, basketball, team picture and award.
Registration can be completed at cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Cameron Travis at 307-773-1039 or ctravis@cheyennecity.org.
YCMA fall league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s fall basketball league ends Sept. 11.
Games will be played on Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 11.
Registration for the 3- and 4-year-old division is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The 5- and 6-year-old group is $55 for members and $65 for non-members.
The fee for the 7- and 8-year-old division is $65 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members. The 9- and 10-year-old division is $75 for members and $85 for non-members.
The registration cost for the 11- and 12-year-old division is $85 for YMCA members and $95 for non-members.
Registration can be completed under the Youth Sports tab at CheyenneYMCA.org.
Cheerleading
South fall youth camp: The Cheyenne South spirit program will hold its annual fall cheer camp for children age 3 and older Sept. 27.
The clinic runs from 6-8 p.m. in the South High commons area. The cost is $65 and includes a crewneck sweatshirt, snack, cheer bow and admission for two adults into South’s Sept. 29 football game.
Campers will learn South traditions, sidelines, halftime dance and team spirit. They will perform at halftime of the Bison football game.
Campers must be registered by Sept. 7 to guarantee a sweatshirt.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/SouthFallCheer23.
Payment can be made via check or cash during check-in at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27. For more information, contact coach Madeline Moyte at madeline.moyte@laramie1.org.
Hockey
Adult league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult recreational hockey league ends Sept. 24.
The cost is $400 for a 20-game season, which runs Oct. 1 through February.
Games will be played on Wednesday and Sunday nights.
Registration can be completed at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway.
Learn to play: Registration is currently underway for both of the city of Cheyenne’s learn to play hockey sessions, which are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
The first session runs Oct. 5-Dec. 4. The second session runs Jan. 4-March 7. Participants can register for either session or both sessions.
Registrations will be accepted up to the start date.
The cost is $100 per session. Equipment is included with a refundable $100 deposit.
Registration can be completed at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway.
Ice skating
Learn to skate: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s learn-to-skate program is underway.
Each session is $50, and classes are held on Sundays between 2 and 4:30 p.m.
The first session runs Oct. 1-29. The second session is Nov. 5-Dec. 3. The third session runs Jan. 7-Feb. 4. The fourth session is Feb. 11-March 10.
Registration for the first session ends Sept. 25.
Registration can be completed at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, 1530 W. Lincolnway.
