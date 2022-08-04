Baseball
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold three separate age-based tryouts for its 2022-23 teams.
Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be May 1, 2023.
All tryouts will be held at Pioneer Park, 1335 Talbot Court.
The tryout for the 8-, 9- and 10-year-old teams will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 20. The tryout for 11- and 12-year-olds will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The tryout for 13- and 14-year-olds will be 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 21.
Registration for tryouts can be completed at cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com.
Basketball
YMCA youth league: Registration for the YMCA’s youth fall basketball league ends Sept. 17. Late registration runs Sept. 18-24 and includes a $20 late fee.
The league is for children ages 3-12, and the season starts Oct. 1.
The cost is $52 for YMCA members and $73 for non-members for the 3-4- and 5-6-year-old divisions. The cost for the 7-8 division is $65 for members and $80 for nonmembers. The cost for the 9-10 division is $70 for members and $85 for nonmembers, and the 11-12-year-old division is $80 for members and $95 for nonmembers.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at cheyenneymca.org.
K-2 co-rec youth league: Registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders starts Sept. 6. Late registration runs Oct. 21-Nov. 3. The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available.
Practices start Dec. 12, and the season includes a six-game schedule. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Third-sixth grade league: Registration for the city’s youth league for third through sixth graders has started. Late registration runs Sept. 16-29.
The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available. Practices start Oct. 17, and the season and will include six games. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
Officials training: Registration for adult league officials training ends Aug. 25.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. Officials will be paid $35 per game.
Registration for the youth league officials training starts Aug. 22.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is no charge.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Cycling
Ride for Sight: Registration is open for the Ride for Sight, which will be held Sunday, Aug. 7 in Cheyenne.
Registration ends Saturday, Aug. 6. The events is for riders of all ages. The registration fee for riders 18-64 years old is $65, while riders 65-and-up are $55. Riders 17-and-under are $20.
There also is a family ride available. The fee for all age groups increases by $5 the day of the race.
Registration can be completed under the “Register for Ride for Sight” tab at www.rideforsightwy.org.
More information can be found on the website, or contact Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club President Jim Reynolds at 307-638-9464 or jreyno9153@aol.com.
Running
Kicks 4 Kidz: The Kicks 4 Kidz 0.5K will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
Registration ends Friday, Aug. 12.
Check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. The “race” starts at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. Children 12 and under are free.
Proceeds benefit Laramie County School District 1 and Laramie County School District 2 students who need athletic shoes for physical education classes.
For more information, contact Hirst Applegate law firm at 307-632-0541.
Soccer
CSC referee training: The Cheyenne Soccer Club is sponsoring a referee training Saturday, Aug. 6, at North Cheyenne Community Park.
The training runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and is for both youth and adult officials. Youth officials must be at least 13 years old and complete an online training course prior to the class.
For more information, contact David Griffin at grippedbyhim@live.com or 307-630-8498.
CSC youth rec league: Registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational league ends today.
Registration can be divided into a full season or a fall- or spring-only season. The spring-only registration deadline is Feb. 28, 2023.
The registration software at cheyennesoccer.com will automatically place each child in the correct age group for the upcoming season, based on their date of birth.
The under-4 Stingers co-ed age group is $105 for the full season or $75 for fall or spring only. The cost for the under-6 co-ed division and under-8 girls and boys divisions is $135 for the full season, or $115 for fall or spring only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys cost is $165 for full season, or $126 for fall or spring only.
The under-14 co-ed division is $165 for the full season, or $126 for fall or spring only. The high school recreational division is $126 for its only season, which is the fall.
A $5 discount is available for players from the same household.
The under-6 to high school players will get a full uniform (including socks), while the under-4 Stingers will get a CSC T-shirt.
Free camp: The University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College women’s soccer teams will co-host a free youth soccer clinic Sunday, Aug. 14 at LCCC.
The clinic is for children 6-14 years old, and runs from 1-3 p.m.
Preregistration can be completed at https://bit.ly/CowgirlsLCCCsoccer.
Clinic participants are invited to watch the Cowgirls and LCCC square off in an exhibition match at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at Cheyenne East’s Okie Blanchard Stadium.
YMCA youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne YMCA’s youth soccer league ends Aug. 13.
The league is for children 3-12 years old. Matches will be played Saturday afternoons.
The cost for 3- and 4-year-olds is $40 for YMCA members and $60 for nonmembers. The registration fee for 5- and 6-year-olds is $45 for members and $65 for nonmembers.
The fee for 7- and 8-year-olds is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers. The cost for 9- and 10-year-olds is $65 for members and $85 for nonmembers, while the 11- and 12-year-old fee is $70 for members and $95 for nonmembers.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at cheyenneymca.org.
Softball
East camp: The Cheyenne East softball program will hold a softball camp from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 11-12 at Converse Softball Complex Field No. 3, 3800 Converse Ave.
The camp is for students entering the second through eighth grades this coming school year.
The registration fee is $35 per camper.
Preregistration can be completed at https://bit.ly/EastSoftballCamp.
For more information, contact Coach Jessica Yost at jessica.yost@laramie1.org.
Volleyball
Adult league: Registration for the men’s and women’s volleyball leagues ends today, Thursday, Aug. 4. Late registration runs from Aug. 5-18.
The cost is $420 per team and $50 for a late fee. The season starts Sept. 12. Teams are guaranteed 10 games and a single-elimination tournament.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennnecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Boys team: The Cheyenne Volleyball League will hold tryouts for a boys competitive volleyball teams 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.
The tryout is for boys 12 to 18 years old, and teams will compete during the fall in the Rocky Mountain Region Boys Division. CVL hopes to field teams in the 12-14-year-old division and 15-18-year-old division.
Youth officials training: The city of Cheyenne will hold a free training for prospective youth volleyball officials at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Officials will learn proper mechanics, making correct calls and game management.
Registration can be completed by calling the Kiwanis Community House at 307-637-6427.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.