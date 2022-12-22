Baseball
Mustangs seek players: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization is looking for a few more players for its 2023 under-11 team.
There will be an indoor practice from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at 100 North Star Loop in Cheyenne.
Interested players can’t turn 12 before May 1, 2023.
For more information, or to schedule a tryout, visit cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com, email cheyennemustangsbaseball@gmail.com or search for @CheyMustangsBaseball on Facebook.
Basketball
Central youth camp: Cheyenne Central will hold a youth basketball camp from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Central Fieldhouse.
The camp is open to girls and boys in third through eighth grades. The cost is $30 per camper. Payment can be made the day of the camp.
Pre-registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/CentralHoopsCamp.
For more information, contact CJ Williams at 307-421-5541.
Elks Hoop Shoot: Cheyenne Elks Lodge 660 will hold its annual Hoop Shoot free-throw shooting contest at noon Saturday, Jan. 7, at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.
The competition is free for children 8-13 years old. Age groups are determined by how old the athlete is April 1, 2023.
YMCA adult drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA has adult drop-in basketball from 12-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Drop-in hoops is free to members. Non-members may play by buying a 24-hour pass for $15.
Dodgeball
City adult league: Registration for city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec dodgeball league runs Jan. 3-Feb. 16.
The cost is $180 per team. The season runs March 20-May 15. Teams are guaranteed eight games. Games will be played at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at cheyennerec.org.
Flag football
City girls league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s inaugural girls flag football league starts March 6.
The non-contact league is for girls in sixth through 12th grades. The registration fee is $65 per player. Practices start May 29, and the six-game season runs June 17-July 22.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Pickleball
YMCA drop-in play: The Cheyenne Family YMCA is hosting drop-in pickleball from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
There is no fee for members. Non-members can buy a 24-hour pass for $15.
Winter 201 course: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s winter pickleball 201 course ends Jan. 26. The cost is $60 per participant.
The class is designed for intermediate players with some pickleball experience. It runs 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays between Feb. 21 and March 23 at the Youth Activity and Community Center in Romero Park.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Soccer
Officials sought: The Cheyenne Soccer Officials Association is looking for officials for the high school season, which runs from mid-March through May.
Matches are available at all three Cheyenne high schools and in Torrington. Game fees range from $50-85.
Anyone interested in refereeing high school soccer can contact George Obertstadt at geoberstadt@comcast.net or 916-275-0961.
YMCA drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA will host drop-in soccer for people 17 and older from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting on Dec. 1. The last day for drop-in play is Jan. 12.
The cost is $5 per night or $35 for a season pass.
Volleyball
City youth league: The city of Cheyenne is offering a winter youth volleyball league. Registration ends Jan. 12. Late registration runs until Jan. 26.
The cost is $65 per player, with a $25 late fee after Jan. 12, depending on roster availability.
Practices start Feb. 27. Games start March 11 at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd. Teams will play at least eight games.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth volleyball officials training ends Feb. 23.
The free training will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Youth Activity and Community Center in Romero Park.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
YMCA drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA will host drop-in volleyball for people 17 and older from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday starting Dec. 2. The last session is Jan. 13.
The cost is $5 per night or $35 for a season pass.