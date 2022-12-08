Baseball
Mustangs seek players: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization is looking for a few more players for its 2023 under-11 team.
There will be a classroom-style situational learning session from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Sunflower Room of the Laramie County Public Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
There will be an indoor practice from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at 100 North Star Loop in Cheyenne.
Interested players can’t turn 12 before May 1, 2023.
For more information, or to schedule a tryout, visit cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com, email cheyennemustangsbaseball@gmail.com or search for @CheyMustangsBaseball on Facebook.
Basketball
Central youth camp: Cheyenne Central will hold a youth basketball camp from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Central Fieldhouse.
The camp is open to girls and boys in third through eighth grades. The cost is $30 per camper. Payment can be made the day of the camp.
Pre-registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/CentralHoopsCamp.
For more information, contact CJ Williams at 307-421-5541.
YMCA adult drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA has adult drop-in basketball from 12-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Drop-in hoops is free to members. Non-members may play by buying a 24-hour pass for $15.
Dodgeball
City adult league: Registration for city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec dodgeball league runs Jan. 3-Feb. 16.
The cost is $180 per team. The season runs March 20-May 15. Teams are guaranteed eight games. Games will be played at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at cheyennerec.org.
Pickleball
YMCA drop-in play: The Cheyenne Family YMCA is hosting drop-in pickleball from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
There is no fee for members. Non-members can buy a 24-hour pass for $15.
Skiing
Cheyenne Ski Club: The Cheyenne Ski Club will hold a meet-up at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Office Bar and Grill, 1600 E. Pershing Blvd.
The Medicine Bow Nordic Association will be presenting at the meeting.
The club organizes Nordic and alpine ski trips. Anyone interested in the ski club can attend the meet-up, or visit cheyenneskiclub.com for more information.
Soccer
Officials sought: The Cheyenne Soccer Officials Association is looking for officials for the high school season, which runs from mid-March through May.
Matches are available at all three Cheyenne high schools and in Torrington. Game fees range from $50-85.
Anyone interested in refereeing high school soccer can contact George Obertstadt at geoberstadt@comcast.net or 916-275-0961.
YMCA youth indoor: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s indoor soccer program ends Dec. 16.
Players will be grouped by age and taught fundamentals like dribbling, passing, shooting, offense, defense and teamwork. Practices are one hour per week. Games will be played on Saturdays.
The seasons is Jan. 14-March 4.
The fee for 5- and 6-year-olds is $40 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The 7- to 9-year-old fee is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The fee for 10- to 12-year-olds is $50 for members and $65 for non-members.
There is a $20 late fee for anyone registering Dec. 18-24.
For more information, or to register, visit cheyenneymca.org/youth-sports.
YMCA drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA will host drop-in soccer for people 17 years and older from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting on Dec. 1. The last day for drop-in play is Jan. 12.
The cost is $5 per night or $35 for a season pass.
Volleyball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec winter volleyball league ends Dec. 15.
The cost is $450 per team. The season runs Jan. 23-April 21. Each team is guaranteed 10 games. There is a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at cheyennerec.org.
City youth league: The city of Cheyenne is offering a winter youth volleyball league. Registration ends Jan. 12. Late registration runs until Jan. 26.
The cost is $65 per player, with a $25 late fee after Jan. 12, depending on roster availability.
Practices start Feb. 27. Games start March 11 at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd. Teams will play at least eight games.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
YMCA drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA will host drop-in volleyball for people 17 and older from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday starting Dec. 2. The last session is Jan. 13.
The cost is $5 per night or $35 for a season pass.