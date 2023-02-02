Basketball
YCMA spring youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s spring youth basketball league ends Feb. 25.
The cost for the 5-6-year-old, 7-8-year-old and 9-10-year-old divisions is $55 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The fee for the 11-12-year-old group is $75 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members.
The league runs March 11-April 29. Teams will practice once per week and play games on Saturdays.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at cheyenneymca.org.
Cheerleading
South youth clinic: Cheyenne South will hold its annual youth cheer clinic for children 4-13 years old Feb. 16 at South High.
Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., and the clinic runs 6-7:30 p.m. A snack will be provided. Participants will perform during halftime of the girls game Feb. 18 at Storey Gym. The game tips off at 1 p.m.
The cost is $40 per participant. There is a discount for siblings from the same household. Payment is due the day of the clinic.
Athletes should pre-register by Friday to assure themselves of a clinic T-shirt. Pre-registration can be completed at bit.ly/SouthWinterCheer2023.
For more information, contact coach Madeline Moyte at madeline.moyte@laramie1.org.
YMCA indoor cheer: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s indoor junior and youth cheer program ends Feb. 18. The groups will practice once per week and cheer during the YMCA’s spring youth basketball league, which plays on Saturdays.
Each athlete will get a T-shirt and poms.
The cost for indoor junior cheer (5- to 8-year-olds) is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The cost for indoor youth cheer (9- to 12-year-olds) is $50 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at cheyenneymca.org.
Dodgeball
City adult league: Registration for city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec dodgeball league ends Feb. 16.
The cost is $180 per team. The season runs March 20-May 15. Teams are guaranteed eight games. Games will be played at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at cheyennerec.org.
South triad tournament: Cheyenne South will hold a combined youth and adult dodgeball tournament for South triad schools at 7 p.m. Feb. 6.
The registration deadline for the six-person teams is Friday, Feb. 3. The cost is $60 per team. Proceeds go toward the Class of 2023 senior gift.
Each team is made up for three adults (ninth grade and older) and three students (fifth through eighth grades).
Admission for the event is $3 per person and $10 per family.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/SouthDodgeball.
Flag football
City girls league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s inaugural girls flag football league starts March 6.
The non-contact league is for girls in sixth through 12th grades. The registration fee is $65 per player. Practices start May 29, and the six-game season runs June 17-July 22.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Soccer
Officials sought: The Cheyenne Soccer Officials Association is looking for officials for the high school season, which runs from mid-March through May.
Matches are available at all three Cheyenne high schools and in Torrington. Game fees range from $50-85.
Anyone interested in refereeing high school soccer can contact George Obertstadt at geoberstadt@comcast.net or 916-275-0961.
Volleyball
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth volleyball officials training ends Feb. 23.
The free training will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Youth Activity and Community Center in Romero Park.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.