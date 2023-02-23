Basketball
YCMA spring youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s spring youth basketball league ends Saturday, Feb. 25.
The cost for the 5-6-year-old, 7-8-year-old and 9-10-year-old divisions is $55 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The fee for the 11-12-year-old group is $75 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members.
The league runs March 11-April 29. Teams will practice once per week and play games on Saturdays.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at cheyenneymca.org.
Flag football
City girls league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s inaugural girls flag football league starts March 6.
The non-contact league is for girls in sixth through 12th grades. The registration fee is $65 per player. Practices start May 29, and the six-game season runs June 17-July 22.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Soccer
CSC spring rec league: Registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s spring recreational league ends Tuesday, Feb. 28. Anyone registering after that day will be charged a $20 late fee and placed on a wait list.
The cost for the under-4 Stingers program is $75, under-6 and -8 is $115 and under-9 through under-14 is $126.
Stingers get a program T-shirt. The under-6 to -14 levels get an Adidas jersey, shorts and socks.
The rec season runs April 1-May 20. Practices start March 31.
Registration can be completed under the “Recreational” tab at www.cheyennesoccer.com.
CSC referees: The Cheyenne Soccer Club’s referee course will run 1-6 p.m. March. 19 at the Wyoming Army National Guard gym, 5500 Bishop Boulevard.
Participants must be at least 13 years old and complete some online training prior to attending the in-person course.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/CSCrefs.
Officials sought: The Cheyenne Soccer Officials Association is looking for officials for the high school season, which runs from mid-March through May.
Matches are available at all three Cheyenne high schools and in Torrington. Game fees range from $50-85.
Anyone interested in refereeing high school soccer can contact George Obertstadt at geoberstadt@comcast.net or 916-275-0961.
Softball
City girls rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s recreational fastpitch softball league for girls 7-18 years old ends March 30.
The cost is $65 per player. The season includes 10 games and a postseason tournament, team shirt, team picture and participation award.
Practices start May 15. Games run June 5-July 20.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Umpire training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth softball umpire training starts March 13.
The free training is May 23.
For more information, contact Harley Teckerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Women’s and men’s leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s adult recreational softball leagues ends March 30.
The cost is $500 per team and a $20 per player fee.
The season runs May 15-July 20.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Volleyball
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth volleyball officials training ends today, Feb. 23.
The free training will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Youth Activity and Community Center in Romero Park.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.