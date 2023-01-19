The East cheer camp is the only new item – JAJ
Baseball
Mustangs seek players: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization is looking for a few more players for its 2023 under-11 team.
There will be an indoor tryout from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 100 North Star Loop in Cheyenne.
Interested players can’t turn 12 before May 1, 2023.
For more information, or to schedule a tryout, visit cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com, email cheyennemustangsbaseball@gmail.com or search for @CheyMustangsBaseball on Facebook.
Cheerleading
East youth clinic: Cheyenne East will hold its annual winter youth cheerleading clinic for children between 4 and 12 years old Feb. 8 at the Eastridge facility (the old Carey Junior High), 1780 E. Pershing Blvd.
The cost is $40 per child and $35 for the second child from the same household. Payment is due the day of the clinic. Cash and checks are both accepted. Athletes must be pre-registered by Feb. 1.
Children will perform at halftime of the East girls game Feb. 11. The game tips off at noon.
Complete information can be found at bit.ly/EastWinterCheer2023.
Questions can be sent to coach Emili Brooksmith 307-421-2385 or emili.brooksmith@laramie1.org.
Dodgeball
City adult league: Registration for city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec dodgeball league ends Feb. 16.
The cost is $180 per team. The season runs March 20-May 15. Teams are guaranteed eight games. Games will be played at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at cheyennerec.org.
Flag football
City girls league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s inaugural girls flag football league starts March 6.
The non-contact league is for girls in sixth through 12th grades. The registration fee is $65 per player. Practices start May 29, and the six-game season runs June 17-July 22.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Pickleball
Winter 201 course: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s winter pickleball 201 course ends Jan. 26. The cost is $60 per participant.
The class is designed for intermediate players with some pickleball experience. It runs 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays between Feb. 21 and March 23 at the Youth Activity and Community Center in Romero Park.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Soccer
LCCC winter academy: The Laramie County Community College Winter Soccer Academy runs Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 19, at the John Raper Armory, 5410 Bishop Blvd.
The first session for 5- to 10-year-olds runs from 12-12:50 p.m. The second sessions for 5- to 10-year-olds runs from 1-1:50 p.m. The third sessions is for 11- to 16-year-olds and runs from 2-2:50 p.m. Each session is limited to the first 36 participants.
The cost is $100 per participant and $75 for each additional family member. All participants will get a T-shirt.
Registration can be completed at bit.ly/LCCCsoccer. Payment is due the first day of the soccer academy.
For more information, contact coach Fernando Perez at fperez@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-4337.
Officials sought: The Cheyenne Soccer Officials Association is looking for officials for the high school season, which runs from mid-March through May.
Matches are available at all three Cheyenne high schools and in Torrington. Game fees range from $50-85.
Anyone interested in refereeing high school soccer can contact George Obertstadt at geoberstadt@comcast.net or 916-275-0961.
Volleyball
Youth officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth volleyball officials training ends Feb. 23.
The free training will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Youth Activity and Community Center in Romero Park.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.