Community Sports Bulletin Board

Cheerleading

East youth clinic: Cheyenne East will hold its annual winter youth cheerleading clinic for children between 4 and 12 years old Feb. 8 at the Eastridge facility (the old Carey Junior High), 1780 E. Pershing Blvd.


