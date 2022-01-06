Dodgeball
Adult co-rec league: Early registration for the city of Cheyenne’s co-rec dodgeball league ends Feb. 17 and late registration runs from Feb. 18 through March 3, where a $50 late fee will be added if space is available.
The cost is $150 per team. The season starts March 28.
Football
Adult flag league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s 7-on-7 adult flag football league starts April 18.
The league is for athletes 16 and older. Games will be played Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each team is guaranteed six games.
The cost is $200 per team, and the season runs July 11 through Aug. 18.
Youth tackle league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league starts May 2.
The cost is $140 per player, with an equipment deposit of $150. Registration includes use of a helmet, shoulder pads, practice pants and jersey, team photos and a participation award.
Teams are based on school triads.
Practices start Aug. 1, and games start Aug. 20.
Youth tackle officials training: Anyone who wants to officiate the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league this fall can register for training starting May 23.
The training covers proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game. It runs 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3.
Kickball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-recreational kickball league starts April 25.
The cost is $150 per team. Each team is allowed up to 20 players on its roster. Players must be at least 16 years old on July 5. The league runs July 5-Sept. 2.
Teams are guaranteed six games, plus a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Lacrosse
Youth fundamentals clinic: The city of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Lacrosse Club will partner for a co-rec youth lacrosse fundamentals camp for girls and boys in second through sixth grades.
Registration opens March 7 and ends April 21. The cost is $30 per player.
The 12-lesson camp will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 17.
Pickleball
Drop-in play: Punch cards for drop-in pickleball play can be bought from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The sessions are 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is only room for eight participants at a time.
The cost is $12.50 for five sessions, $22.50 for 10 sessions or $40 for 20 sessions.
Soccer
Cheyenne Soccer Club rec league: The Cheyenne Soccer Club is currently registering players between 3 and 14 years old for its spring recreational season.
Registration ends Feb. 28. The cost for the under-4 Stingers division is $73, the registration fee for the under-6 and under-8 divisions is $103, and the under-9 through under-14 divisions are $112.
There is a $5 discount for multiple players from the same family. Players in the under-6 through under-14 divisions will get a jersey, shorts and socks.
Practices for the under-6 through under-14 groups may start the week of March 27.
The under-4 group will get a T-shirt for their eight training sessions on Friday evenings.
For more information or to register, visit www.cheyennesoccer.com. Questions also can be emailed so cheysoccerclub@gmail.com.
LCCC winter academy: The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team is hosting its youth winter soccer academy Sunday Jan. 23 and Sunday Jan. 30 along with Feb. 6, 20 and 27 for ages 5-16.
The cost is $100 per camper and $75 for an additional family member. Campers will be assisted by the LCCC coaching staff. Registration forms can be found and printed from the camps tab online at golccc.com.
For more information contact coach Fernando Perez at 307-778-4377 or fperez@lccc.wy.edu.
Softball
Adult early bird tournament: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s early bird slow pitch softball tournament starts March 14.
The cost is $250 for each USSSA-sanctioned team and $300 for non-sanctioned teams.
The dates for the tournament has not been determined.
Adult umpires training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult slow pitch softball umpires training starts March 7.
The free training is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Registration can be completed at CheyenneRec.org.
Girls rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s girls recreational fastpitch softball league starts Jan. 31.
The league is for girls 7 to 18 years old. The cost is $60 per player and includes 10 regular-season games, a postseason tournament, shirt, team and individual picture and participation award.
Practices start April 18. The season runs from May 9-July 21.
Girls rec umpire training: The city of Cheyenne will hold a training for anyone who wants to umpire youth fastpitch softball April 30.
Registration for the free training starts March 14.
Soveroski Memorial tournament: Registration for the annual Lenny Soveroski Memorial slow pitch softball tournament starts May 16.
The cost is $250 for USSSA-sanctioned teams and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. Proceeds benefit youth sports financial assistance programs.
The date for the tournament has not been determined.
Women’s and men’s leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s recreational slow pitch softball leagues starts Feb. 14.
The cost is $450 per team, with an additional $20 per player fee.
The season runs May 16-July 21.
Tee ball
Cheyenne rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s tee ball league starts March 7.
The league is for children 3 to 6 years old. The cost is $55 per player. Each player will get a T-shirt, hat, team picture and participation medal.
Practices start May 30, and the season runs June 13 through July 14.
Volleyball
CVL adult co-ed leagues: Registration for the Cheyenne Volleyball League’s adult co-ed adult league ends Jan. 21.
The season runs Feb. 1-March 19. There are recreational and semi-power divisions with the possibility of a power division. Teams are guaranteed 12 games and a post-season tournament.
Space is limited to 24 co-ed teams. The registration fee is $360 per team.
For more information, contact cheyennevolleyballleague@gmail.com or Mike Reyes at 307-640-6420.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.