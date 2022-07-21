Baseball
Bombers tryouts: The Wyoming Bombers competitive youth baseball organization will hold another tryout for its 2022-23 under-11 and under-12 teams.
Players’ age categories are determined by how old they will be on May 1, 2023.
The next tryout will be held 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at a location to be determined.
A registration form can be found at https://bit.ly/BombersTryouts2022.
For more information, contact coach Josiah Trujillo at 970-290-1324 or wybombers@gmail.com.
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold three separate age-based tryouts for its 2022-23 teams.
Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be May 1, 2023.
All tryouts will be held at Pioneer Park, 1331 Talbot Court.
The tryout for the 8-, 9- and 10-year-old teams will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 20. The tryout for 11- and 12-year-olds will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The tryout for 13- and 14-year-olds will be 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 21.
Registration for tryouts can be completed at cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com.
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive youth baseball program has scheduled tryouts for its 2023 teams.
Tryouts for the under-8 to -12 teams are Sunday, July 24 at Brimmer Park Field No. 2. The under-8 team will hold tryouts from 9-11 a.m.; the under-9 tryout is 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; the under-10 tryout is 1-3 p.m.; the under-11 tryout is 3-5 p.m., and the under-12 tryout is 5-7 p.m.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30, 2023.
A make-up tryout will be held 6:30-8 p.m. at Brimmer Park Field No. 2.
Players should bring a glove, bat and batting helmet and arrive 30 minutes prior to the scheduled tryout time to get registered and warmed up. There is no cost to try out for any WYCO team.
Players can register at https://bit.ly/WYCObaseball2022.
For more information, contact Julian Tafoya III at jtafoyaiii@gmail.com.
Basketball
Adult league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball league ends July 28.
The cost is $575 per team. Players must at least be 16 years old. The season starts Sept. 12.
Registration can be completed under the recreation division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
YMCA youth league: Registration for the YMCA’s youth fall basketball league ends Sept. 17. Late registration runs Sept. 18-24, which includes a $20 late fee.
The league is for children ages 3-12, and the season starts Oct. 1.
The cost is $52 for YMCA members and $73 for non-members for the 3-4- and 5-6-year-old divisions. The cost for the 7-8 division is $65 for members and $80 for non-members. The cost for the 9-10 division is $70 for members and $85 for non-members, and the 11-12-year-old division is $80 for members and $95 for non-members.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at cheyenneymca.org.
Co-rec youth leagues: Registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders starts Sept. 6. Late registration runs Oct. 21-Nov. 3. The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available.
Practices start Dec. 12, and the season includes a six-game schedule. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Registration for the co-rec youth league for third through sixth graders starts Aug. 1. Late registration runs Sept. 16-29.
The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available. Practices start Oct. 17, and the season and will include six games. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Registration can be completed under the recreation division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
Officials training: Registration for adult league officials training ends Aug. 25.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. Officials will be paid $35 per game.
Registration for the youth league officials training starts Aug. 22.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd. There is no charge.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Cheerleading
Central clinic: The Cheyenne Central spirit program will hold a cheer and dance clinic for 3- to 13-year-olds from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 1-3.
The cost is $75 per participant and includes a T-shirt and poms.
Participants will learn cheer motions, jumps, dance technique, cheers, basic stunts and a dance they will perform at halftime of Central’s first home football game Sept. 2.
Registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/CentralCheer.
Football
Central youth camp: The Cheyenne Central football program will hold a youth camp for third through eighth graders from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 1-3 at Riske Field.
The cost is $75 per camper.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Mike Apodaca at michael.apodaca@laramie1.org.
Youth tackle officials training: Anyone who wants to officiate the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league this fall can register for training until Aug. 2.
The training covers proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game. It runs 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Soccer
CSC referee training: The Cheyenne Soccer Club is sponsoring a referee training Saturday, Aug. 6, at North Cheyenne Community Park.
The training runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and is for both youth and adult officials. Youth officials must be at least 13 years old and complete an online training course prior to the class.
For more information, contact David Griffin at grippedbyhim@live.com or 307-630-8498.
CSC youth rec league: Registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational league ends Aug. 4.
Registration can be divided into a full season or a fall- or spring-only season. The spring-only registration deadline is Feb. 28, 2023.
The registration software at cheyennesoccer.com will automatically place each child in the correct age group for the upcoming season, based on their date of birth.
The under-4 Stingers co-ed age group is $105 for the full season or $75 for fall or spring only. The cost for the under-6 co-ed division and under-8 girls and boys divisions is $135 for the full season, or $115 for fall or spring only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys cost is $165 for full season, or $126 for fall or spring only.
The under-14 co-ed division is $165 for full season, or $126 for fall or spring only. The high school recreational division is $126 for its only season, which is the fall.
A $5 discount is available for players from the same household.
The under-6 to high school players will get a full uniform (including socks), while the under-4 Stingers will get a CSC T-shirt.
YMCA youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne YMCA’s youth soccer league ends Aug. 13.
The league is for children 3-12 years old. Matches will be played Saturday afternoons.
The cost for 3- and 4-year-olds is $40 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The registration fee for 5- and 6-year-olds is $45 for members and $65 for non-members.
The fee for 7- and 8-year-olds is $55 for members and $75 for non-members. The cost for 9- and 10-year-olds is $65 for members and $85 for non-members, while the 11- and 12-year-old fee is $70 for members and $95 for non-members.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at cheyenneymca.org.
Softball
South camp: The Cheyenne South softball program will hold a softball camp from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex’s South Majors field.
The camp is for students entering the second through eighth grades in the 2022-23 school year.
The registration fee is $40 per camper, and includes a T-shirt, lunch and full day of softball training. The registration fee is $50 after July 1.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Curtis Quigley at curtis.quigley@laramie1.org.
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive youth softball organization has scheduled three tryouts for its 2023 teams.
All tryouts will have check-in at 5 p.m. and tryouts starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Converse Softball Complex at 3800 Converse Ave.
Tryouts for the under-18 team will be July 26. The under-10 and -12 teams will have their tryouts Aug. 2. Tryouts for the under-14 and -16 teams will be held Aug. 3.
Pre-registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/WYCOsoftball2022.
For more information, contact Carrie Barker at 970-302-1420 or wycosoftball@gmail.com.
Volleyball
Adult league: Registration for the men’s and women’s volleyball leagues ends Aug. 4. Late registration runs from Aug. 5-18.
The cost is $420 per team and $50 for a late fee. The season starts Sept. 12. Teams are guaranteed 10 games and a single-elimination tournament.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennnecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Youth clinic: Registration for the YMCA youth volleyball clinic ends July 29.
The clinic is for children ages 8-13, and will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-5. Passing, setting serving and hitting will be taught by former high school and college coaches.
The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members.
Youth co-rec league: Registration for the youth co-rec volleyball league ends today, July 21. The season starts Sept. 10.
The league is for children in the fourth through sixth grades. The cost is $60 per player, and registration can be completed online at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Volunteer coaches are also needed.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039.
Youth officials training: The city of Cheyenne will hold a free training for prospective youth volleyball officials at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Officials will learn proper mechanics, making correct calls and game management.
Registration can be completed by calling the Kiwanis Community House at 307-637-6427.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.