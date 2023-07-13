Baseball
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will have tryouts for its 2024 teams Saturday, July 15 at Pioneer Park, 1331 Talbot Court.
The tryout for the under-10, under-11 and under-12 teams will run 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The tryout for 13-year-olds and above is 2-5 p.m.
A player’s age is determined by how old they will be April 30, 2024.
Additional tryouts can be scheduled for people with scheduling conflicts. Just contact cheyennemustangsbaseball@gmail.com or find Cheyenne Mustangs on Facebook.
Pre-registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/Cheyenne-Mustangs-2024.
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive youth baseball organization will hold tryouts for its 2024 teams Sunday, Aug. 6, at Dunbar Field in Lions Park.
Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be April 30, 2024. The 13-year-old team is for players who will be seventh-graders during the 2023-24 school year.
The tryout for the 8-year-old team runs 9-11 a.m. Tryouts for the 9-year-old squad are 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The tryout for the 10-year-old squad is 1-3 p.m. The 11-year-old tryout is 3-5 p.m.
Tryouts for the 12-year-old team run 5-7 p.m. The 13-year-old tryout is slated for 7-9 p.m.
A makeup tryout will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Dunbar Field.
Players should arrive 30 minutes prior to their scheduled tryout time to complete registration and warmup. They should bring a glove, bat and batting helmet. There is no cost to try out for any team.
Pre-registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/2024WYCObaseballTryouts.
For more information, contact Julian Tafoya at jtafoyaiii@gmail.com.
Basketball
Adult officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball officials training ends Aug. 21.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The training will prepare officials for court positioning, call signals and other aspects of the game.
Registration can be completed at cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Hunter Thompson youth camp: Former University of Wyoming and Pine Bluffs High standout Hunter Thompson will hold a youth basketball camp Aug. 2-3 in the Pine Bluffs High gym.
The cost is $50 per athlete.
The kindergarten through fifth grade camp runs from 8:30-10:30 a.m. both days. The sixth, seventh and eighth grade camp is 11:30-1:30 p.m. both days. The high school camp is 3:30-5:30 p.m. both days.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/HunterThompsonHoopsCamp.
For more information, contact Hunter Thompson at 307-630-3118.
YCMA fall league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s fall basketball league ends Sept. 11.
Games will be played on Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 11.
Registration for the 3- and 4-year-old division is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The 5- and 6-year-old group is $55 for members and $65 for non-members.
The fee for the 7- and 8-year-old division is $65 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members. The 9- and 10-year-old division is $75 for members and $85 for non-members.
The registration cost for the 11- and 12-year-old division is $85 for YMCA members and $95 for non-members.
Cheerleading
Central clinic: The Cheyenne Central cheer and dance teams will hold a kids clinic July 31-Aug. 2.
The clinic is for children 3-13 years old. It runs from 9-10:30 a.m. all three days. Participants will perform during halftime of Central’s Aug. 25 varsity football game.
The cost is $75 per participant. Each participant will learn cheer and dance technique.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/CentralSummerCheer2023.
South clinic: The Cheyenne South cheer program will hold its annual youth cheer clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. July 19-20.
Participants will perform during the July 22 Cheyenne Frontier Days parade.
The clinic is for children age 3 and older. The cost is $80, and participants will get a T-shirt, cheer bow and snacks. There is a discount for siblings.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/SouthSummerCheer23.
Email coach Madeline Moyte at madeline.moyte@laramie1.org for more information.
Football
YMCA flag league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s fall flag football league ends July 26.
Games will be played on Saturdays from Aug. 12 to Sept. 23.
Registration for the 3- and 4-year-old division is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The 5- and 6-year-old group is $55 for members and $65 for non-members.
The fee for the 7- and 8-year-old division is $65 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members. The 9- and 10-year-old division is $75 for members and $85 for non-members.
The registration cost for the 11- and 12-year-old division is $85 for YMCA members and $95 for non-members.
Youth tackle officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football officials training ends July 27.
The free training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The training will cover proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game.
Registration can be completed at cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Soccer
CSC rec leagues: Registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational leagues ends Aug. 4.
There are different fees for the full fall and spring registration, or the fall- or spring-only registrations.
Players’ ages are determined by hold old they will be Aug. 1, 2023.
The under-4 co-ed Stingers division for 2- and 3-year-olds is $105 for the full season, or $75 for only fall or spring.
The under-6 co-ed division, and the under-8 girls and boys divisions are $135 for the full season, or $115 for fall or spring only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys divisions, and the under-14 co-ed division is $165 for full-season registration, or $126 for the fall or spring only.
There is a $5 per player discount for multiple players from the same family.
Under-4 players get a T-shirt. Players in the older divisions get an Adidas jersey, shorts and socks.
The fall-only high school division is $126.
There is a financial assistance program, but applications must be received by July 27 for the full season or fall-only players, and by Feb. 25 for spring-only players.
Registration can be completed at cheyennesoccer.com.
YMCA fall league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s fall soccer league ends July 31.
Games will be played Saturday afternoons from Aug. 19 to Sept. 27.
Registration for the 3- and 4-year-old division is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The 5- and 6-year-old group is $55 for members and $65 for non-members.
The fee for the 7- and 8-year-old division is $65 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members. The 9- and 10-year-old division is $75 for members and $85 for non-members.
The registration cost for the 11- and 12-year-old division is $85 for YMCA members and $95 for non-members.
Softball
Extreme tryouts: The Cheyenne Extreme competitive fast-pitch softball organization will have its 2023-24 under-14, under-16 and under-18 tryouts for its teams Tuesday, July 18, on Field No. 3 at the Converse Softball Complex.
Registration starts at 5 p.m. Tryouts run from 5:30-8 p.m.
Tryouts for the under-10 and under-12 divisions will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, on Converse Field No. 3. Check-in is at 5 p.m. Tryouts run from 5:30-8 p.m.
Pre-registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/ExtremeTryouts.
WYCO tryouts: The WYCO competitive fast-pitch softball organization will hold tryouts for its 2023-24 under-10, under-12 and under-14 teams Monday, July 31, at the Converse Softball Complex.
Check-in starts at 5 p.m., with the tryout starting at 5:30 p.m.
The tryouts for the under-16 WYCO team and the under-18 WYCO Post 6 team will be Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Converse Softball Complex.
Check-in starts at 5 p.m., and the tryout starts at 5:30 p.m.
Pre-registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/WYCOSoftballTryouts.