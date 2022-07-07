Athletics
FCA multi-sport Power Camp: The Laramie County/Cheyenne chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its multi-sport Power Camp July 11-13 at Meadowlark Elementary, 6325 Chief Washakie Ave.
The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. all three days, and is for children who will be in third through sixth grades this coming school year. The camp includes basketball, soccer, volleyball and football.
The cost is $25 per camper, or a maximum of $50 per family. Registration can be completed by visiting https://bit.ly/PowerCampFCA.
For more information, contact camp director Kevin Cates at kcates@fca.org.
Baseball
Bombers tryouts: The Wyoming Bombers competitive youth baseball organization will hold two tryouts for its 2022-23 under-11 and under-12 teams.
Players’ age categories are determined by how old they will be on April 30, 2023.
The first tryout for prospective players will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the South Double-A Field of the Cheyenne Junior League Complex, 4211 Converse Ave.
The second tryout will be held 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at a location to be determined.
For more information, contact coach Josiah Trujillo at 970-290-1324 or wybombers@gmail.com.
Mustangs clinic: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold a clinic for 8- to 14-year-olds from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Brimmer Park, 3056 Windmill Road.
The cost is $40 per participant. Lunch will be provided.
Registration ends Sunday, July 10, and can be completed at cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com.
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold three separate age-based tryouts for its 2022-23 teams.
Players’ ages are determined by how old they will be April 30, 2023.
All tryouts will be held at Pioneer Park, 1331 Talbot Court.
The tryout for the 8-, 9- and 10-year-old teams will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The tryout for 11- and 12-year-olds will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The tryout for 13- and 14-year-olds will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
Registration for tryouts can be completed at cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com.
Basketball
Adult league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball league ends July 28.
The cost is $575 per team. Players must at least be 16 years old. The season starts Sept. 12.
Registration can be completed under the recreation division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Central boys camp: The Cheyenne Central boys basketball program will hold a youth camp Tuesday-Thursday, July 12-14 at the Central Fieldhouse.
The cost is $80, and includes a T-shirt and basketball. The camp for incoming third through fifth graders runs from 12-1:45 p.m. all three days. The camp for incoming sixth through eighth graders runs from 2-4 p.m.
Lunch will not be provided.
Neosho County Community College men’s basketball coach Taylor Shaffer will be a guest instructor, focusing on dribbling, passing, proper shooting form and defensive techniques.
For more information, or to register, contact assistant coach Clark Williams at clarkgwilliams29@gmail.com.
Officials training: Registration for adult league officials training ends Aug. 25.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at Romero Park. Officials will be paid $35 per game.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
UW and LCCC youth camp: The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne has partnered with athletes from the University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College to host a youth basketball camp Saturday at Cheyenne East High, 2800 E. Pershing Blvd.
The camp is for children 6-18 years old and runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
The cost is $20 for current Boys and Girls Club members and $50 for non-members. Campers will get a T-shirt, water bottle and lunch. They also will have an opportunity to get photos with the athletes in attendance. Families can watch the scrimmages from 2-3 p.m.
Registration can be completed at bgcbasketball.givesmart.com. Participants will have to sign a waiver when they check in.
For more information, contact Melissa Johnson at 307-778-6674 or mjohnson@bgcchey.org.
Cheerleading
Central clinic: The Cheyenne Central spirit program will hold a cheer and dance clinic for 3- to 13-year-olds from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 1-3.
The cost is $75 per participant and includes a T-shirt and poms.
Participants will learn cheer motions, jumps, dance technique, cheers, basic stunts and a dance they will perform at halftime of Central’s first home football game Sept. 2.
Registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/CentralCheer.
South camp: The Cheyenne South spirit program will hold its annual summer camp from 6-7:30 p.m. July 20-21 at South High. The camp will culminate with a performance during the first Cheyenne Frontier Days parade July 23.
The camp is open to children ages 3 and older. The cost is $100 per participant, and a discount for siblings is available. The price includes a T-shirt, poms, bow and snack all three days.
Participants will learn basics of cheer and a routine that will be performed for friends and family July 21.
Email South coach Madeline Moyte at madeline.moyte@laramie1.org to register. Participants must be registered by July 1 to ensure a bow, T-shirt and poms. Payment can be made the first day of camp.
Football
Central youth camp: The Cheyenne Central football program will hold a youth camp for third through eighth graders from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 1-3 at Riske Field.
The cost is $75 per camper.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Mike Apodaca at michael.apodaca@laramie1.org.
YMCA flag league: Registration for the Cheyenne YMCA’s fall youth flag football league ends July 15.
The league is for children 3-12 years old. Games will be played Saturday mornings from 8-11 a.m.
The cost for 3- and 4-year-olds is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration fee for 5- and 6-year-olds is $60 for members and $80 for non-members.
The cost for 7- and 8-year-olds is $65 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members. The cost for 9- and 10-year-olds is $80 for members and $95 for non-members; while the 11-and 12-year-old fee is $95 for members and $105 for non-members.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab on cheyenneymca.org.
Youth tackle officials training: Anyone who wants to officiate the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league this fall can register for training until Aug. 2.
The training covers proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game. It runs 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Soccer
CSC youth rec league: Registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational league ends Aug. 4.
Registration can be divided into a full season or a fall- or spring-only season. The spring-only registration deadline is Feb. 28, 2023.
The registration software at cheyennesoccer.com will automatically place each child in the correct age group for the upcoming season based on their date of birth.
The under-4 Stingers co-ed age group is $105 for the full season or $75 for fall or spring only. The cost for the under-6 co-ed division and under-8 girls and boys divisions is $135 for the full season, or $115 for fall or spring only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys cost is $165 for full season, or $126 for fall or spring only.
The under-14 co-ed division is $165 for full season, or $126 for fall or spring only. The high school recreational division is $126 for its only season, which is the fall.
A $5 discount is available for players from the same household.
The under-6 to high school players will get a full uniform (including socks), while the under-4 Stingers will get a CSC T-shirt.
YMCA youth league: Registration for the Cheyenne YMCA’s youth soccer league ends Aug. 13.
The league is for children 3-12 years old. Matches will be played Saturday afternoons.
The cost for 3- and 4-year-olds is $40 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The registration fee for 5- and 6-year-olds is $45 for members and $65 for non-members.
The fee for 7- and 8-year-olds is $55 for members and $75 for non-members. The cost for 9- and 10-year-olds is $65 for members and $85 for non-members; while the 11- and 12-year-old fee is $70 for members and $95 for non-members.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab on cheyenneymca.org.
Softball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the adult co-rec softball league ends today, July 7.
The cost is $350 per team, plus $20 per player. Registration can be completed online at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or at 307-637-6408.
South camp: The Cheyenne South softball program will hold a softball camp from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex’s South Majors field.
The camp is for students entering the second through eighth grades in the 2022-23 school year.
The registration fee is $40 per camper, and includes a T-shirt, lunch and full day of softball training. The registration fee is $50 after July 1.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Curtis Quigley at curtis.quigley@laramie1.org.
Volleyball
Central youth camp: The Cheyenne Central volleyball program will hold two different youth camps this summer in the Central Fieldhouse.
The camp for incoming seventh and eighth graders is 9-11 a.m. Monday-Wednesday, July 11-13. The cost is $70 per athlete.
The camp for students in kindergarten through sixth grades is 9-11 a.m. July 18-19, and costs $50 per player.
Campers will get a T-shirt, Gatorade and snacks.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Jessica Bratton-Vega at jessica.bratton@laramie1.org.
Youth co-rec league: Registration for the youth co-rec volleyball league ends July 21. The season starts Sept. 10.
The league is for children in the fourth through sixth grades. The cost is $60 per player, and registration can be completed online at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Volunteer coaches are also needed.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039.
Youth officials training: The city of Cheyenne will hold a free training for prospective youth volleyball officials at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Officials will learn proper mechanics, making correct calls and game management.
Registration can be completed by calling the Kiwanis Community House at 307-637-6427.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039 or dmullen@cheyennecity.org.