Basketball
Adult officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult basketball officials training ends Aug. 21.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The training will prepare officials for court positioning, call signals and other aspects of the game.
UW basketball camp: The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team and the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne are partnering to host their second annual basketball camp on Saturday, July 1.
The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cheyenne South High School. The registration fee is $20 for current Club members and $50 for community members. Attendees will receive a T-shirt, sling bag and lunch, on top of receiving coaching from their favorite UW athletes.
Contact Melissa Johnson by phone at 307-778-6674 or email at mjohnson@bgcchey.org for more information.
Cheerleading
Central clinic: The Cheyenne Central cheer and dance teams will hold a kids clinic July 31-Aug. 2.
The clinic is for children 3-13 years old. It runs from 9-10:30 a.m. all three days. Participants will perform during halftime of Central’s Aug. 25 varsity football game.
The cost is $75 per participant. Each participant will learn cheer and dance technique and get a T-shirt.
Pre-registration runs until June 30. Athletes should pre-register in order to ensure a T-shirt.
Pre-registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/CentralSummerCheer2023.
South clinic: The Cheyenne South cheer program will hold its annual youth cheer clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. July 19-20.
Participants will perform during the July 22 Cheyenne Frontier Days parade.
The clinic is for children 3 and older. The cost is $80, and participants will get a T-shirt, cheer bow and snacks. There is a discount for siblings.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/SouthSummerCheer23.
Email coach Madeline Moyte at madeline.moyte@laramie1.org for more information.
Cornhole
Superday tourney: A cornhole tournament will be held during Superday on Saturday, June 24, in the outfield at Dunbar Field in Lions Park.
The cost for the single-elimination tournament is $25 per player or $35 for teams.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Cameron Travis at ctravis@cheyennecity.org.
Football
Youth tackle officials training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football officials training ends July 27.
The free training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The training will cover proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game.
Golf
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East golf program will hold its annual youth golf camp June 28 and 29 at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course, 3601 Windmill Road.
The camp covers full swing, chipping, putting and basic golf rules.
The camp for students currently in third through fifth grades runs from 10-11:30 a.m. those days. The camp for sixth through 12th grades runs from 1-2:30 p.m.
The cost is $50 per camper.
The registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/EastGolfCamp2023.
Kickball
Superday tourney: A kickball tournament will be held at Dunbar Field in Lions Park as part of Superday on Saturday, June 24.
The cost for teams of 7-14 players is $50.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Pickleball
Superday tourney: A doubles pickleball tournament for people 16 years old and above will be held at the new Lions Park pickleball courts during Superday on Saturday, June 24.
There will be women’s, men’s and mixed doubles divisions. Teams can register for $50 per event.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org.
Soccer
CSC rec leagues: Registration for the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s youth recreational leagues ends Aug. 4.
There are different registration fees for the full fall and spring registration, or the fall- or spring-only registrations.
Players ages are determined by hold old they will be Aug. 1, 2023.
The under-4 co-ed Stingers division for 2- and 3-year-olds is $105 for the full season, or $75 for only fall or spring.
The under-6 co-ed division, and the under-8 girls and boys divisions are $135 for the full season, or $115 for fall or spring only.
The under-10 and under-12 girls and boys divisions, and the under-14 co-ed division is $165 for full season registration, or $126 for the fall or spring only.
There is a $5 per player discount for multiple players from the same family.
Under-4 players get a T-shirt. Players in the older divisions get an Adidas jersey, shorts and socks.
The fall-only high school division is $126.
There is a financial assistance program, but applications must be received by July 27 for the full season or fall-only players, and by Feb. 25 for spring-only players.
Registration can be completed at cheyennesoccer.com.
Softball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-recreational softball league ends today, June 22.
The registration fee is $400 per team, plus a $20-per-player field use fee.
The season will be 10 games starting Aug. 7 and ending Sept. 14. The league plays under USSSA rules with USSSA umpires.
Tennis
East youth camp: Cheyenne East will hold a youth tennis camp for second- through eighth-graders from 8-11 a.m. June 27 and 28.
The cost is $35 for pre-registered campers or $40 for same-day registration. The second child from the same household is $20.
The camp will offer one-on-one instruction in tennis fundamentals. Campers will get a T-shirt.
For more information, contact coach Nicole Cameron at 307-287-7315.
Volleyball
Central youth camps: The Cheyenne Central volleyball program will hold three youth camps this summer.
The camp for kindergartners through sixth-graders runs from 1-3 p.m. July 6 and 7. The cost is $50 per camper.
The camp for seventh- and eighth-graders runs from 1-3 p.m. July 12-14. The cost is $70 per camper.
The camp for ninth- through 12th-graders is 7-9 a.m. July 11-14. The cost is $100 per camper.
Campers will get a T-shirt, snacks and Gatorade.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/CentralVB2023.
For more information, contact coach Jessica Bratton-Vega at jessica.bratton@laramie1.org.
Youth sports
FCA Power Camp: The Laramie County Fellowship of Christian Athletes will have its second Power Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 10-13 at Meadowlark Elementary in Cheyenne.
The multi-sport camp is for children entering third through sixth grades. The cost is $30 per camper. Additional campers from the same family are free. Financial aid is available for campers.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/FCAPowerCamp2023.
Contact Kevin Cates at kcates@fca.org for more information.