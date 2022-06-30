Athletics
FCA multi-sport Power Camp: The Laramie County/Cheyenne chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its multi-sport Power Camp July 11-13 at Meadowlark Elementary, 6325 Chief Washakie Ave.
The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. all three days, and is for children who will be in third through sixth grades this coming school year. The camp includes basketball, soccer, volleyball and football.
The cost is $25 per camper, or a maximum of $50 per family. Registration can be completed by visiting https://bit.ly/PowerCampFCA.
For more information, contact camp director Kevin Cates at kcates@fca.org.
Baseball
Bombers tryouts: The Wyoming Bombers competitive youth baseball organization will hold two tryouts for its 2022-23 under-11 and under-12 teams.
Players' age categories are determined by how old they will be on April 30, 2023.
Prospective players can either attend a tryout from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, July 16, or 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Tryout locations have not been determined.
For more information, contact coach Josiah Trujillo at 970-290-1324 or wybombers@gmail.com.
Mustangs clinic: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold a clinic for 8- to 14-year-olds from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Brimmer Park, 3056 Windmill Road.
The cost is $40 per participant. Lunch will be provided.
Registration ends July 15, and can be completed at cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com.
Mustangs tryouts: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization will hold three separate age-based tryouts for its 2022-23 teams.
Players ages are determined by how old they will be April 30, 2023.
All tryouts will be held at Pioneer Park, 1331 Talbot Court.
The tryout for the 8-, 9- and 10-year-old teams will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The tryout for 11- and 12-year-olds will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The tryout for 13- and 14-year-olds will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
Registration for tryouts can be completed at cheyennemustangsyouthbaseball.com.
Basketball
Central boys camp: The Cheyenne Central boys basketball program will hold a youth camp July 12-14 at the Central Fieldhouse.
The cost is $80, and includes a T-shirt and basketball. The camp for incoming third through fifth graders runs from 12-1:45 p.m. all three days. The camp for incoming sixth through eighth graders runs from 2-4 p.m.
Lunch will not be provided.
Neosho County Community College men’s basketball coach Taylor Shaffer will be a guest instructor, focusing on dribbling, passing, proper shooting form and defensive techniques.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Jim Shaffer at jshaffer1000@hotmail.com.
Officials training: Registration for adult league officials training ends Aug. 25.
The training will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 at Romero Park. Officials will be paid $35 per game.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Cheerleading
Central clinic: The Cheyenne Central spirit program will hold a cheer and dance clinic for 3- to 13-year-olds from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 1-3.
The cost is $75 per participant and includes a T-shirt and poms.
Participants will learn cheer motions, jumps, dance technique, cheers, basic stunts and a dance they will perform at halftime of Central’s first home football game Sept. 2.
Registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/CentralCheer.
South camp: The Cheyenne South spirit program will hold its annual summer camp from 6-7:30 p.m. July 20-21 at South High. The camp will culminate with a performance during the first Cheyenne Frontier Days parade July 23.
The camp is open to children ages 3 and older. The cost is $100 per participant, and a discount for siblings is available. The price includes a T-shirt, poms, bow and snack all three days.
Participants will learn basics of cheer and a routine that will be performed for friends and family July 21.
Email South coach Madeline Moyte at madeline.moyte@laramie1.org to register. Participants must be registered by July 1 to ensure a bow, T-shirt and poms. Payment can be made the first day of camp.
Football
Central youth camp: The Cheyenne Central football program will hold a youth camp for third through eighth graders from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 1-3 at Riske Field.
The cost is $75 per camper.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Mike Apodaca at michael.apodaca@laramie1.org.
Youth tackle officials training: Anyone who wants to officiate the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league this fall can register for training until Aug. 2.
The training covers proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game. It runs 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3.
For more information, contact David Contreras at 307-637-6425 or dcontreras@cheyennecity.org.
Softball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the adult co-rec softball league ends July 7.
The cost is $350 per team, plus $20 per player. Registration can be completed online at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or at 307-637-6408.
South camp: The Cheyenne South softball program will hold a softball camp from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex’s South Majors field.
The camp is for students entering the second through eighth grades in the 2022-23 school year.
The registration fee is $40 per camper, and includes a T-shirt, lunch and full day of softball training. The registration fee is $50 after July 1.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Curtis Quigley at curtis.quigley@laramie1.org.
Soveroski Memorial tournament: Registration for the annual Lenny Soveroski Memorial slow-pitch softball tournament ends today, June 30.
The tournament is July 16.
The cost is $250 for USSSA-sanctioned teams and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. Proceeds benefit youth sports financial assistance programs.
The date for the tournament has not been determined.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at 307-637-6408 or htekerman@cheyennecity.org.
Swimming
East triad camp: The Cheyenne East girls swimming and diving program will hold a youth camp for students in the East triad today, June 30 at the East Natatorium.
The cost is $40 per camper. The camp is for children who are currently in third through eighth grades. Athletes will go through technique stations in the four competitive strokes, and learn about starts and turns.
Checks should be made out to East girls swimming and diving.
For more information, contact coach Jon Andersen at jon.andersen@laramie1.org. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
Volleyball
Central youth camp: The Cheyenne Central volleyball program will hold two different youth camps this summer in the Central Fieldhouse.
The camp for incoming seventh and eighth graders is 9-11 a.m. July 11-13. The cost is $70 per athlete.
The camp for students in kindergarten through sixth grades is 9-11 a.m. July 18-19, and costs $50 per player.
Campers will get a T-shirt, Gatorade and snacks.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Jessica Bratton-Vega at jessica.bratton@laramie1.org.
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East volleyball program will hold a youth camp July 6-7 in the East High gym.
The camp is for children currently in the second through eighth grades. The cost is $35 for athletes registered before July 6, and $45 the day of the camp. Checks should be made out to Cheyenne East volleyball.
Players will get a T-shirt and learn volleyball fundamentals like the forearm pass, setting, serving and attacking.
For more information, contact coach Nicole Quigley at 307-421-3330. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
Youth co-rec league: Registration for the youth co-rec volleyball league ends July 21. The season starts Sept. 10.
The league is for children in the fourth through sixth grades. The cost is $60 per player, and registration can be completed online at www.cheyennerec.org or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Volunteer coaches are also needed.
For more information, contact David Mullen at 307-773-1039.