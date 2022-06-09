Athletics
FCA multi-sport Power Camp: The Laramie County/Cheyenne chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its multi-sport Power Camp July 11-13 at Meadowlark Elementary, 6325 Chief Washakie Ave.
The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. all three days, and is for children who will be in third through sixth grades this coming school year. The camp includes basketball, soccer, volleyball and football.
The cost is $25 per camper, or a maximum of $50 per family. Registration can be completed by visiting https://bit.ly/PowerCampFCA.
For more information, contact camp director Kevin Cates at kcates@fca.org.
Basketball
Central boys camp: The Cheyenne Central boys basketball program will hold a youth camp July 12-14 at the Central Fieldhouse.
The cost is $80, and includes a T-shirt and basketball. The camp for third through fifth graders runs from 12-1:30 p.m. all three days. The camp for sixth through eighth graders runs from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Jim Shaffer at jshaffer1000@hotmali.com.
Central girls camp: The Cheyenne Central girls basketball program will hold a camp for third through eighth graders from 8-11 a.m. June 23-24 at the Central Fieldhouse.
The cost is $50 per camper. The registration fee is $30 for each additional camper from the same household.
Registration must be completed by June 15 in order to ensure the correct T-shirt size.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Dusty Gochenour at dustin.gochenour@laramie1.org.
Cornhole
Superday tourney: The inaugural Superday cornhole tournament will be June 25 in the infield at the Dunbar Field softball field in Lions Park.
The registration fee is $25 for singles players and $35 for doubles teams.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Forms also can be downloaded at cheyennerec.org.
Football
Adult flag league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s 7-on-7 adult flag football league has started. It ends July 2. The league is for athletes 16 and older.
Games will be played Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each team is guaranteed six games. The cost is $200 per team, and the season runs July 12 through Aug. 18.
Central youth camp: The Cheyenne Central football program will hold a youth camp for third through eighth graders from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 1-3 at Riske Field.
The cost is $75 per camper.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Mike Apodaca at michael.apodaca@laramie1.org.
Youth tackle league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league ends June 16.
The cost is $140 per player, with an equipment deposit of $150. Registration includes use of a helmet, shoulder pads, practice pants and jersey, team photos and a participation award.
Teams are based on school triads. Practices start Aug. 1, and games start Aug. 20.
Youth tackle officials training: Anyone who wants to officiate the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league this fall can register for training until Aug. 2.
The training covers proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game. It runs 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3.
Golf
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East golf program will hold a youth camp June 22-23 at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course.
The camp is for children currently in grades 4-12. The cost is $50 per camper.
Children in fourth through sixth grades will get instruction from 10-11:30 a.m. Seventh through 12th grades will run from 1-2:30 p.m.
Campers will learn full swing, chipping, putting and basic golf rules.
For more information, contact Todd Oswald at todd.oswald@laramie1.org. A registration form can be found at east.rschoolteams.com.
South camp: The Cheyenne South golf program will hold its second golf camp June 13-17 at Little America Golf Course, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
The cost is $20 per camper. The camp is limited to children who will be in third through ninth grades this fall. The camp is limited to 20 students.
The registration form can be found at https://bit.ly/SouthGolfCamp.
For more information, email South golf coach Michael Loveland at michael.loveland@laramie1.org.
Rotary tournament: The Cheyenne Sunrise Rotary Club will hold its annual charity golf scramble Friday, June 17 at the Cheyenne Country Club.
There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start. All levels of golfers are welcome.
The cost is $125 per golfer, which includes lunch, golf and cart. Proceeds benefit Foster Grandparents, COMEA House’s family unit and the Sunrise Rotary Foundation.
For more information, contact Brenda Laird at brenda.laird@outlook.com or Kathy Claywell at wykitty76@gmail.com.
Kickball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-recreational kickball league ends today, June 9.
The cost is $150 per team. Each team is allowed up to 20 players on its roster. Players must be at least 16 years old on July 5.
The league runs July 5-Sept. 2. Teams are guaranteed six games, plus a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Softball
South camp: The Cheyenne South softball program will hold a softball camp from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex’s South Majors field.
The camp is for students entering the second through eighth grades in the 2022-23 school year.
The registration fee is $40 per camper, and includes a T-shirt, lunch and full day of softball training. The registration fee is $50 after July 1.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Curtis Quigley at curtis.quigley@laramie1.org.
Soveroski Memorial tournament: Registration for the annual Lenny Soveroski Memorial slow-pitch softball tournament has started.
The cost is $250 for USSSA-sanctioned teams and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. Proceeds benefit youth sports financial assistance programs.
The date for the tournament has not been determined.
Swimming
East triad camp: The Cheyenne East girls swimming and diving program will hold a youth camp for students in the East triad June 30 at the East Natatorium.
The cost is $40 per camper. The camp is for children who are currently in third through eighth grades. Athletes will go through technique stations in the four competitive strokes, and learn about starts and turns.
Checks should be made out to East girls swimming and diving.
For more information, contact coach Jon Andersen at jon.andersen@laramie1.org. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
Tennis
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East tennis program will hold a youth camp 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 13-14, at the East High tennis courts.
The camp is for children currently in second through eighth grades. The cost is $35 for athletes registered before Monday, June 13, and $40 the day of the camp. Checks should be made out to Cheyenne East tennis.
Players will get a T-shirt and instruction on tennis fundamentals and strategy. Athletes should have their own rackets.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Nicole Cameron at 307-287-7315. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
Volleyball
Central youth camp: The Cheyenne Central volleyball program will hold three different youth camps this summer in the Central Fieldhouse.
The camp for athletes who will be in ninth through 12th grades this fall is 8-10:30 a.m. June 28-30. The cost is $100 per camper.
The camp for incoming seventh and eighth graders is 9-11 a.m. July 11-13. The cost is $70 per athlete.
The camp for students in kindergarten through sixth grades is 9-11 a.m. July 18-19, and costs $50 per player.
Campers will get a T-shirt, Gatorade and snacks.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Jessica Bratton-Vega at jessica.bratton@laramie1.org.
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East volleyball program will hold a youth camp July 6-7 in the East High gym.
The camp is for children currently in the second through eighth grades. The cost is $35 for athletes registered before July 6, and $45 the day of the camp. Checks should be made out to Cheyenne East volleyball.
Players will get a T-shirt and learn volleyball fundamentals like the forearm pass, setting, serving and attacking.
For more information, contact coach Nicole Quigley at 307-421-3330. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
Superday co-rec grass tourney: The annual Cheyenne Superday co-rec 4-on-4 grass volleyball tournament will be held Saturday, June 25, in the outfield grass at the Dunbar Field softball field in Lions Park.
Space is limited to the first 16 teams. The registration fee is $50. Registration ends June 9.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Forms also can be downloaded at cheyennerec.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.