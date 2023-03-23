Flag football
City girls league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s inaugural girls flag football league ends April 20.
The non-contact league is for girls in sixth through 12th grades. The registration fee is $65 per player. Practices start May 29, and the six-game season runs June 17-July 22.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
YMCA spring league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA's spring flag football league ends April 8.
The registration fee for the 5- and 6-year-old league is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The cost for the 7- and 8-year-old division is $55 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The fee for the 9- and 10-year-old league is $65 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members. The 11- and 12-year-old division costs $75 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members.
Camp day is April 29. Practices start the week of May 1. Games will be played 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays starting May 6.
Lacrosse
Co-rec youth fundamentals: Registration for the city of Cheyenne's co-rec youth lacrosse fundamentals ends April 27. The class is for children in second through sixth grades. Sticks and balls will be provided.
The cost is $35 per player. The 12 classes will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 23 through June 29.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Pickleball
Summer 101 class: Registration for the city of Cheyenne's Summer Pickleball 101 course ends April 27.
The cost is $60 per player. Classes run 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 30. Classes will be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. They are capped at 12 participants.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Soccer
YMCA spring league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA's spring recreational soccer league ends April 29.
The registration fee for the 5- and 6-year-old division is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The cost for 7- and 8-year-olds is $55 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The fee for 9- and 10-year-olds is $65 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members. The cost for 11- and 12-year-olds is $75 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members.
Camp day is May 13. Practices start the week of May 15. Games will be played 1-4 p.m. Saturdays starting May 20.
Softball
Adult umpire training: Registration for those interested in umpiring the city of Cheyenne's adult slow pitch softball leagues ends April 20.
The free training will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the David Romero Park Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
City girls rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s recreational fastpitch softball league for girls 7 to 18 years old ends March 30.
The cost is $65 per player. The season includes 10 games and a postseason tournament, team shirt, team picture and participation award.
Practices start May 15. Games run June 5 to July 20.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Early bird tournament: Registration for the city of Cheyenne's early bird softball tournament ends April 27.
The cost is $275 for sanctioned teams and $325 for non-sanctioned teams. Fees benefit the city's youth sports financial assistance program.
The tournament will be held May 6 at the Brimmer Park and Converse softball complexes.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Women’s and men’s leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s adult recreational softball leagues ends March 30.
The cost is $500 per team, plus a $20 per player fee.
The season runs May 15-July 20.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
Tee ball
City league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s recreational tee ball league for children 3 to 6 years old ends April 20.
The cost is $60 per player. Each player gets a shirt, hat, team picture and participation award.
Practices start May 29. The season runs June 12-July 13.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
YMCA league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA's youth tee ball league for children 3 to 8 years old ends May 20.
The fee for 3- to 5-year-olds is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The cost for 6- to 8-year-olds is $50 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members.
Track & field
YMCA course: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA's youth track and field course ends May 20.
The course is for children 3 to 13 years old. Athletes will learn the fundamentals of each event and apply them during the four free Capital City Track Series meets this summer.
The cost for 3- to 6-year-olds is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. That course meets 5:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 13-July 14.
The fee for 7- to 13-year-olds is $65 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members. That course meets 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 6-July 14.