Flag football
City girls league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s inaugural girls flag football league ends April 20.
The non-contact league is for girls in sixth through 12th grades. The registration fee is $65 per player. Practices start May 29, and the six-game season runs June 17-July 22.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Soccer
CSC referees: The Cheyenne Soccer Club’s referee course will run 1-6 p.m. March 19 at the Wyoming Army National Guard gym, 5500 Bishop Blvd.
Participants must be at least 13 years old and complete some online training prior to attending the in-person course.
For more information, visit bit.ly/CSCrefs.
Officials sought: The Cheyenne Soccer Officials Association is looking for officials for the high school season, which runs from mid-March through May.
Matches are available at all three Cheyenne high schools and in Torrington. Game fees range from $50-85.
Anyone interested in refereeing high school soccer can contact George Obertstadt at geoberstadt@comcast.net or 916-275-0961.
Softball
City girls rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s recreational fastpitch softball league for girls 7 to 18 years old ends March 30.
The cost is $65 per player. The season includes 10 games and a postseason tournament, team shirt, team picture and participation award.
Practices start May 15. Games run June 5-July 20.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Umpire training: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth softball umpire training starts Monday, March 13.
The free training is May 23.
For more information, contact Harley Teckerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Women’s and men’s leagues: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s women’s and men’s adult recreational softball leagues ends March 30.
The cost is $500 per team, plus a $20 per player fee.
The season runs May 15-July 20.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Tee ball
City league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s recreational tee ball league for children 3 to 6 years old ends April 20.
The cost is $60 per player. Each player gets a shirt, hat, team picture and participation award.
Practices start May 29. The season runs June 12-July 13.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.