Cheerleading
Central clinic: The Cheyenne Central cheer and dance teams will hold a kids clinic July 31-Aug. 2.
The clinic is for children 3-13 years old. It runs from 9-10:30 a.m. all three days. Participants will perform during halftime of Central’s Aug. 25 varsity football game.
The cost is $75 per participant. Each participant will learn cheer and dance technique and get a T-shirt.
Pre-registration runs until June 30. Athletes should pre-register in order to ensure a T-shirt.
Pre-registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/CentralSummerCheer2023.
East youth clinic: The Cheyenne East spirit program will hold its annual summer youth clinic June 5-7. The clinic is for children 4-12 years old.
The cost is $60 per participant, and $45 for each additional child from the same family. Participants must be registered by May 29.
Athletes will get a T-shirt and cheer bow. The clinic will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The refresher and performance will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. The performance is at halftime of the East football camp finals.
The registration form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/EastSpiritCamp2023.
For more information, contact coach Emili Brooksmith at emili.brooksmith@laramie1.org or 307-421-2385.
South clinic: The Cheyenne South cheer program will hold its annual youth cheer clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. July 19-20.
Participants will perform at the July 22 Cheyenne Frontier Days parade.
The clinic is for children age 3 and older. The cost is $80, and participants will get a T-shirt, cheer bow and snacks. There is a discount for siblings.
Email coach Madeline Moyte at madeline.moyte@laramie1.org to register.
Golf
Cegelski McLeod tournament: The annual Val Cegelski McLeod Memorial Scholarship golf tournament will be held Sunday, June 4, at Airport Golf Course.
The 18-hole scramble’s shotgun start is set for 12:30 p.m. The four-member teams must have at least one woman.
The cost is $320 per team. The fees cover greens fees and cart, with the rest of the money going to the scholarship.
Registration by May 31 is highly encouraged.
For more information, contact Geoff Reed at geoffrey.reed@laramie1.org.
South youth camp: The Cheyenne South golf program will hold a youth camp at Little America Golf Course, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
The cost is $40 per participant. The camp for third- through fifth-graders is June 12 and 13. The clinic for sixth- through eighth-graders is June 14-16. All camps run 1-3 p.m.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/SouthGolf2023.
Tee ball
YMCA league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s youth tee ball league for children 3 to 8 years old ends Saturday, May 20.
The fee for 3- to 5-year-olds is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The cost for 6- to 8-year-olds is $50 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members.
Registration can be completed at cheyenneymca.org/youth-sports.
Track & field
YMCA course: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s youth track and field course ends Saturday, May 20.
The course is for children 3 to 13 years old. Athletes will learn the fundamentals of each event and apply them during the four free Capital City Track Series meets this summer.
The cost for 3- to 6-year-olds is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. That course meets 5:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 13-July 14.
The fee for 7- to 13-year-olds is $65 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members. That course meets 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 6-July 14.
Registration can be completed at cheyenneymca.org/youth-sports.
Volleyball
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East volleyball program will hold a youth camp from 5:30-8 p.m. May 30 and 31 at the East High Gym.
The camp is for children in second through eighth grades. The cost is $40 for pre-registered campers or $45 for campers registering the day of the camp. Additional campers from the same family are $20 each.
Campers will get one-on-one instruction on fundamentals and a T-shirt.
For more information, contact coach Nicole Quigley at nicole.quigley@laramie1.org or 307-421-3330.
South mini camps: The Cheyenne South volleyball program will hold four mini camps for girls and boys in third through eighth grades this summer.
The cost is $30 per camp, or $100 for all four. The camps will run from 1-3 p.m. at South High.
The June 8 camp will cover serving. The June 15 camp will cover passing. The June 22 camp will cover setting, and the June 29 camp will cover hitting.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/SouthVBMiniCamps.
Email south.hsvb@gmail.com for more information.