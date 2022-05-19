Basketball
East boys camp: The Cheyenne East boys basketball program will hold a youth camp June 6-7 at East High.
The cost is $50 for campers registered before June 6, and $60 the day of camp. Registration is nonrefundable.
The camp is for children who are currently in second through eighth grades. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon both days. Athletes will get a T-shirt, one-on-one instruction with focus on speed, agility, flexibility and basketball fundamentals.
Checks should be made out to Cheyenne East boys basketball.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Rusty Horsley at 307-771-2663, ext. 31427, or 307-631-7396. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
East girls camp: The Cheyenne East girls basketball program will hold a youth camp May 24-25 at East High.
The cost is $50 for campers registered before May 24, and $55 the day of the camp. Registration is nonrefundable.
The camp is for children who are currently in second through eighth grades. It runs from 4-6:30 p.m. both days. Athletes will get a T-shirt and one-on-one instruction, with a focus on speed, agility, flexibility and basketball fundamentals.
Checks should made out to Cheyenne East boys basketball.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Eric Westling at 307-771-2663, ext. 21352, or eric.westling@laramie1.org. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
Cheerleading
East camp: The Cheyenne East spirit program will hold a youth cheerleading camp June 2-4.
The cost is $60 for athletes registered by May 27. The registration cost for each additional child from the same household is $45.
Participants will get a T-shirt and bow.
The camp runs 5:15-7:45 p.m. June 2, and 8:15-10:45 a.m. June 3 and 4. Campers will perform at 10 a.m. June 4 during halftime of the East football camp’s championship games.
The registration form can be found at https://bit.ly/EastCheerCamp. For more information, contact Emili Brooksmith at cheyenneehscheer@hotmail.com or 307-421-2385.
Cornhole
Superday tourney: The inaugural Superday cornhole tournament will be June 25 in the infield at the Dunbar Field softball field in Lions Park.
The registration fee is $25 for singles players and $35 for doubles teams.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Forms also can be downloaded at cheyennerec.org.
Football
Adult flag league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s 7-on-7 adult flag football league has started. It ends July 2. The league is for athletes 16 and older.
Games will be played Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each team is guaranteed six games. The cost is $200 per team, and the season runs July 12 through Aug. 18.
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East football program will hold a non-contact youth camp June 2-4 at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The cost is $75 for campers registered before June 2, and $80 the day of the camp. Registration is nonrefundable.
The camp is for children who are currently in second through seventh grades. It runs from 5-8 p.m. June 2 and 8-11 a.m. June 3 and 4. Campers will get a T-shirt, small group instruction, speed, agility and flexibility training and learn football fundamentals.
Checks should be made out to Cheyenne East football.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Chad Goff at 307-771-2663, ext. 21425, or chad.goff@laramie1.org. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
South youth camp: The Cheyenne South football program will hold a youth football camp June 6-8 at Bison Stadium.
The cost is $55 for pre-registered campers and $65 for those registering the first day of camp. Each camper will get a football, T-shirt, shorts and a cookout lunch and awards after the camp.
The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. all three days, and is for children entering third through eighth grades this fall. Campers will learn blocking, proper running form, passing, catching and ball-carrying skills.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Eli Moody at eli.moody@laramie1.org.
Youth tackle league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league ends June 16.
The cost is $140 per player, with an equipment deposit of $150. Registration includes use of a helmet, shoulder pads, practice pants and jersey, team photos and a participation award.
Teams are based on school triads. Practices start Aug. 1, and games start Aug. 20.
Youth tackle officials training: Anyone who wants to officiate the city of Cheyenne’s youth tackle football league this fall can register for training starting May 23. Registration ends Aug. 2.
The training covers proper mechanics, positioning and how to approach the game. It runs 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3.
Golf
Cegelski McLeod tourney: The annual Val Cegelski McLeod Memorial Scholarship golf tournament will be held June 5 at Airport Golf Course in Cheyenne.
The 18-hole scramble for four-person teams will feature a shotgun start around 12:30 p.m.
The cost is $320 per team, which covers greens fees and cart. The deadline is June 1.
For more information, contact Geoff Reed at geoffrey.reed@laramie1.org.
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East golf program will hold a youth camp June 22-23 at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course.
The camp is for children currently in grades 4-12. The cost is $50 per camper.
Children in fourth through sixth grades will get instruction from 10-11:30 a.m. Seventh through 12th grades will run from 1-2:30 p.m.
Campers will learn full swing, chipping, putting and basic golf rules.
For more information, contact Todd Oswald at todd.oswald@laramie1.org. Registration form can be found at east.rschoolteams.com.
FCA tourney: The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a tournament June 4 at the Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne.
The cost is $550 per four-person team, with a maximum field of 25 teams. There will be prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishes, hole prizes, a 50/50 raffle, dinner and a goody bag. Players will be able to buy mulligans and putt string.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/FCAWYgolf.
South camp: The Cheyenne South golf program will hold two golf camps this summer.
The cost is $20 per camper for each camp. The camp is limited to children who will be in third through ninth grades this fall.
The first camp runs 1-3 p.m. June 7-10 at Little America Golf Course, 2800 W. Lincolnway. The second camp runs 1-3 p.m. June 13-17 at Little America.
Each camp is limited to 20 students.
The registration form can be found at https://bit.ly/SouthGolfCamp.
For more information, email South golf coach Michael Loveland at michael.loveland@laramie1.org.
Kickball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-recreational kickball league ends June 9.
The cost is $150 per team. Each team is allowed up to 20 players on its roster. Players must be at least 16 years old on July 5.
The league runs July 5-Sept. 2. Teams are guaranteed six games, plus a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Softball
Soveroski Memorial tournament: Registration for the annual Lenny Soveroski Memorial slow-pitch softball tournament has started.
The cost is $250 for USSSA-sanctioned teams and $300 for non-sanctioned teams. Proceeds benefit youth sports financial assistance programs.
The date for the tournament has not been determined.
Swimming
East triad camp: The Cheyenne East girls swimming and diving program will hold a youth camp for students in the East triad June 30 at the East Natatorium.
The cost is $40 per camper. The camp is for children who are currently in third through eighth grades. Athletes will go through technique stations in the four competitive strokes, and learn about starts and turns.
Checks should be made out to East girls swimming and diving.
For more information, contact coach Jon Andersen at jon.anderson@laramie1.org. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
Tennis
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East tennis program will hold youth a camp June 13-14 at the East High tennis courts.
The camp is for children currently in second through eighth grades. The cost is $35 for athletes registered before June 13, and $40 the day of the camp. Checks should be made out to Cheyenne East tennis.
Players will get a T-shirt and instruction on tennis fundamentals and strategy. Athletes should have their own rackets.
For more information, or to register, contact coach Nicole Cameron at 307-287-7315. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
Volleyball
Central youth camp: The Cheyenne Central volleyball program will hold three different youth camps this summer in the Central Fieldhouse.
The camp for athletes who will be in ninth through 12th grades this fall is 8-10:30 a.m. June 28-30. The cost is $100 per camper.
The camp for incoming seventh and eighth graders is 9-11 a.m. July 11-13. The cost is $70 per athlete.
The camp for students in kindergarten through sixth grades is 9-11 a.m. July 18-19, and costs $50 per player.
Campers will get a T-shirt, Gatorade and snacks.
For more information or to register, contact coach Jessica Bratton-Vega at jessica.bratton@laramie1.org.
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East volleyball program will hold a youth camp July 6-7 in the East High gym.
The camp is for children currently in the second through eighth grades. The cost is $35 for athletes registered before July 6, and $45 the day of the camp. Checks should be made out to Cheyenne East volleyball.
Players will get a T-shirt and learn volleyball fundamentals like the forearm pass, setting, serving and attacking.
For more information, contact coach Nicole Quigley at 307-421-3330. Registration forms can be found in the quick links menu at east.rschoolteams.com.
South clinic: The Cheyenne South volleyball program will host a youth skills clinic from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
The clinic is for 5- to 12-year-olds. The cost is $50, and includes a T-shirt, Gatorade and snack.
Payment can be made the day of the clinic with cash or check.
If you opt to pay the day of, email Cherisa Applehunt at coachapplehunt@gmail.com with participant name and T-shirt size.
Superday co-rec grass tourney: The annual Cheyenne Superday co-rec four-on-four grass volleyball tournament will be held Saturday, June 25, in the outfield grass at the Dunbar Field softball field in Lions Park.
Space is limited to the first 16 teams. The registration fee is $50. Registration ends June 9.
Registration can be completed at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. Forms also can be downloaded at cheyennerec.org.
Yoga
Chair classes: The city of Cheyenne is offering chair yoga classes at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Youth Activity and Community Center at Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
The classes last 40 minutes, and punch cards – which are required to participate – can be bought at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive. The class is free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers.
For more information, contact Lori DeVilbiss at 307-773-1044 or ldevilbiss@cheyennecity.org.