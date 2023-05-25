Basketball
Central boys camp: The Cheyenne Central boys basketball program will hold its youth camp June 19-21 at the Central Fieldhouse. The cost is $75 per camper.
The camp for third- through fifth-graders runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The camp for sixth- through eighth-graders runs from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/CentralBoysHoopsCamp23.
Contact coach C.J. Williams at 307-421-5541 for more information.
East boys camp: The Cheyenne East boys basketball program will hold its annual youth camp for second- through eighth-graders June 1 and 2 at East High.
The camp runs from 6-9 p.m. both days. The cost is $60. Additional campers from the same family are $45.
Athletes will get one-on-one instruction and a camp T-shirt.
The registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/EastBoysHoopsCamp2023.
For more information, contact coach Rusty Horsley at 307-771-2663, extension 31427.
East girls camp: The Cheyenne East girls basketball program will hold its youth camp for second- through eighth-graders from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 7 and 8 at Carey Junior High, 3330 T-Bird Drive.
The cost is $60 for pre-registered campers or $65 for same-day registration. Additional campers from the same household are $40 per camper.
Players will get one-on-one instruction and a T-shirt.
The registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/EastGirlsHoopsCamp2023.
For more information, contact coach Eric Westling at eric.westling@laramie1.org.
Cheerleading
Central clinic: The Cheyenne Central cheer and dance teams will hold a kids clinic July 31-Aug. 2.
The clinic is for children 3-13 years old. It runs from 9-10:30 a.m. all three days. Participants will perform during halftime of Central’s Aug. 25 varsity football game.
The cost is $75 per participant. Each participant will learn cheer and dance technique and get a T-shirt.
Pre-registration runs until June 30. Athletes should pre-register in order to ensure a T-shirt.
Pre-registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/CentralSummerCheer2023.
East youth clinic: The Cheyenne East spirit program will hold its annual summer youth clinic June 5-7. The clinic is for children 4-12 years old.
The cost is $60 per participant, and $45 for each additional child from the same family. Participants must be registered by May 29.
Athletes will get a T-shirt and cheer bow. The clinic will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The refresher and performance will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. The performance is at halftime of the East football camp finals.
The registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/EastCheer2023.
For more information, contact coach Emili Brooksmith at emili.brooksmith@laramie1.org or 307-421-2385.
South clinic: The Cheyenne South cheer program will hold its annual youth cheer clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. July 19-20.
Participants will perform during the July 22 Cheyenne Frontier Days parade.
The clinic is for children 3 and older. The cost is $80, and participants will get a T-shirt, cheer bow and snacks. There is a discount for siblings.
Email coach Madeline Moyte at madeline.moyte@laramie1.org to register.
Football
East camp: The Cheyenne East football program will hold a non-contact youth football camp for athletes currently in the second through seventh grades June 5-7 at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The camp runs 5-8 p.m. June 5 and 1-4 p.m. June 6, and ends with the camp tournament from 8-11 a.m. June 7.
The registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/EastFBCamp2023.
The cost is $100 for pre-registered campers or $120 for athletes registering the first day of the camp.
Contact coach Chad Goff for more information at chad.goff@laramie1.org.
Golf
Cegelski McLeod tournament: The annual Val Cegelski McLeod Memorial Scholarship golf tournament will be held Sunday, June 4, at Airport Golf Course.
The 18-hole scramble’s shotgun start is set for 12:30 p.m. The four-member teams must have at least one woman.
The cost is $320 per team. The cost covers greens fees and cart, with the rest of the money going to the scholarship.
Registration by May 31 is highly encouraged.
For more information, contact Geoff Reed at geoffrey.reed@laramie1.org.
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East golf program will hold its annual youth golf camp June 28 and 29 at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course, 3601 Windmill Road.
The camp covers full swing, chipping, putting and basic golf rules.
The camp for students currently in third- through fifth-graders runs from 10-11:30 a.m. those days. The camp for sixth through 12th grades runs from 1-2:30 p.m.
The cost is $50 per camper.
The registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/EastGolfCamp2023.
South youth camp: The Cheyenne South golf program will hold a youth camp at Little America Golf Course, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
The cost is $40 per participant. The camp for third- through fifth-graders is June 12 and 13. The clinic for sixth- through eighth-graders is June 14-16. All camps run 1-3 p.m.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/SouthGolf2023.
Youth sports
FCA Power Camp: The Laramie County Fellowship of Christian Athletes will have its second Power Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 10-13 at Meadowlark Elementary in Cheyenne.
The multi-sport camp is for children entering third through sixth grades. The cost is $30 per camper. Additional campers from the same family are free. Financial aid is available for campers.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/FCAPowerCamp2023.
Contact Kevin Cates at kcates@fca.org for more information.
Volleyball
Central youth camps: The Cheyenne Central volleyball program will hold three youth camps this summer.
The camp for kindergartners through sixth-graders runs from 1-3 p.m. July 6 and 7. The cost is $50 per camper.
The camp for seventh- and eighth-graders runs from 1-3 p.m. July 12-14. The cost is $70 per camper.
The camp for ninth- through 12th-graders is 7-9 a.m. July 11-14. The cost is $100 per camper.
Campers will get a T-shirt, snacks and Gatorade.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/CentralVB2023.
For more information, contact coach Jessica Bratton-Vega at jessica.bratton@laramie1.org.
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East volleyball program will hold a youth camp from 5:30-8 p.m. May 30 and 31 at the East High Gym.
The camp is for children in second through eighth grades. The cost is $40 for pre-registered campers or $45 for campers registering the day of the camp. Additional campers from the same family are $20 each.
Campers will get one-on-one instruction on fundamentals and a T-shirt.
The registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/EastVB2023.
For more information, contact coach Nicole Quigley at nicole.quigley@laramie1.org or 307-421-3330.
South mini camps: The Cheyenne South volleyball program will hold four mini camps for girls and boys in third through eighth grades this summer.
The cost is $30 per camp, or $100 for all four. The June 8, June 15 and June 29 camps will run from 1-3 p.m. at South High. The June 21 camp runs from 8-10 a.m.
The June 8 camp will cover serving. The June 15 camp will cover passing. The June 21 camp will cover setting, and the June 29 camp will cover hitting.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/SouthVBMiniCamps.
Email south.hsvb@gmail.com for more information.