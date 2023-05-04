Cheerleading
East youth clinic: The Cheyenne East spirit program will hold its annual summer youth clinic June 5-7. The clinic is for children 4-12 years old.
The cost is $60 per participant, and $45 for each additional child from the same family. Participants must be registered by May 29.
Athletes will get a T-shirt and cheer bow. The clinic will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The refresher and performance will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7. The performance is at halftime of the East football camp finals.
The registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/East2023Cheer.
For more information, contact coach Emili Brooksmith at emili.brooksmith@laramie1.org or 307-421-2385.
Golf
South youth camp: The Cheyenne South golf program will hold a youth camp at the Little America Golf Course, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
The cost is $40 per participant. The camp for third- through fifth-graders is June 12 and 13. The clinic for sixth- through eighth-graders is June 14-16. All camps run 1-3 p.m.
Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/SouthGolf2023.
Tee ball
YMCA league: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s youth tee ball league for children 3 to 8 years old ends May 20.
The fee for 3- to 5-year-olds is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The cost for 6- to 8-year-olds is $50 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members.
Registration can be completed at cheyenneymca.org/youth-sports.
Track & field
YMCA course: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s youth track and field course ends May 20.
The course is for children 3 to 13 years old. Athletes will learn the fundamentals of each event and apply them during the four free Capital City Track Series meets this summer.
The cost for 3- to 6-year-olds is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. That course meets 5:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 13-July 14.
The fee for 7- to 13-year-olds is $65 for YMCA members and $85 for non-members. That course meets 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 6-July 14.
Registration can be completed at cheyenneymca.org/youth-sports.
Volleyball
East youth camp: The Cheyenne East volleyball program will hold a youth camp 5:30-8 p.m. May 30 and 31 at the East High Gym.
The camp is for children in second through eighth grades. The cost is $40 for pre-registered campers or $45 for campers registering the day of the camp. Additional campers from the same family at $20 each.
Campers will get one-on-one instruction on fundamentals and a T-shirt.
For more information, contact coach Nicole Quigley at nicole.quigley@laramie1.org or 307-421-3330.