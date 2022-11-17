Baseball
Mustangs seek players: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization is looking for a few more players for its 2023 under-11 team.
Interested players can’t turn 12 before May 1, 2023.
For more information, or to schedule a tryout, email cheyennemustangsbaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
YMCA adult drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA has adult drop-in basketball from 12-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Drop-in hoops is free to members. Non-members may play by buying a 24-hour pass for $15.
Cornhole
WYCO tourney: The WYCO competitive softball organization will hold its third annual cornhole tournament Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Cheyenne American Legion Post 6, 2001 E. Lincolnway.
The cost for the 18-and-under youth division is $20 per team, with registration starting at 3 p.m. Games start at 4 p.m. Teams are guaranteed two games.
The cost is $30 per team in the adult recreational and competitive divisions. Registration for that starts at 5 p.m., with games starting at 6 p.m. Teams are guaranteed four games.
For more information, contact Heath at 307-421-9667 or Josh at 307-287-9842.
Dodgeball
City adult league: Registration for city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec dodgeball league runs Jan. 3-Feb. 16.
The cost is $180 per team. The season runs March 20-May 15. Teams are guaranteed eight games. Games will be played at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
Pickleball
YMCA drop-in play: The Cheyenne Family YMCA is hosting drop-in pickleball from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
There is no fee for members. Non-members can buy a 24-hour pass for $15.
Running
South Turkey Stampede: Cheyenne South’s annual Turkey Stampede 5-kilometer run will be held 8-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the South High parking lot.
The cost is $30 per adult and $15 per child. Runner are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/TurkeyStampede2022.
Same-day race registration is also available starting at 7 a.m.
Skiing
Cheyenne Ski Club: The Cheyenne Ski Club will hold a meet-up at 6 tonight at the Office Bar and Grill, 1600 E. Pershing Blvd.
The club organizes Nordic and alpine ski trips. Anyone interested in the ski club can attend the meet-up, or visit cheyenneskiclub.com for more information.
Soccer
Officials sought: The Cheyenne Soccer Officials Association is looking for officials for the high school season, which runs from mid-March through May.
Matches are available at all three Cheyenne high schools and in Torrington. Game fees range from $50-85.
Anyone interested in refereeing high school soccer can contact George Obertstadt at geoberstadt@comcast.net or 916-275-0961.
YMCA youth indoor: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s indoor soccer program ends Dec. 16.
Players will be grouped by age and taught fundamentals like dribbling, passing, shooting, offense, defense and teamwork. Practices are one hour per week. Games will be played on Saturdays.
The seasons is Jan. 14-March 4.
The fee for 5- and 6-year-olds is $40 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The 7- to 9-year-old fee is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The fee for 10- to 12-year-olds is $50 for members and $65 for non-members.
There is a $20 late fee for anyone registering Dec. 18-24.
For more information, or to register, visit cheyenneymca.org/youth-sports.
YMCA drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA will host drop-in soccer for people 17 years and older from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting on Dec. 1. The last day for drop-in play is Jan. 12.
The cost is $5 per night or $35 for a season pass.
Volleyball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec winter volleyball league ends Dec. 15.
The cost is $450 per team. The season runs Jan. 23-April 21. Each team is guaranteed 10 games. There is a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
City youth league: The city of Cheyenne is offering a winter youth volleyball league. Registration runs Nov. 28-Jan. 12. Late registration runs until Jan. 26.
The cost is $65 per player, with a $25 late fee after Jan. 12, depending on roster availability.
Practices start Feb. 27. Games start March 11 at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd. Teams will play at least eight games.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at www.cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
YMCA drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA will host drop-in volleyball for people 17 and older from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday starting on Dec. 2. The last session is Jan. 13.
The cost is $5 per night or $35 for a season pass.