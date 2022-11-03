Baseball
Mustangs seek players: The Cheyenne Mustangs competitive youth baseball organization is looking for a few more players for its 2023 under-11 team.
Interested players can’t turn 12 before May 1, 2023.
For more information, or to schedule a tryout, email cheyennemustangsbaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
3-on-3 tourney: Cheyenne East’s annual Bounce into Basketball 3-on-3 tournament is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
The tournament is for third-graders through high school. The cost is $10 per player, with games played at East High, Carey Junior High and Storey Gym.
Registration closes at noon Nov. 17. Registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/East3v3.
K-2 co-rec youth league: Late registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders ends Nov. 3. The cost is $85 per player, if space is available.
Practices start Dec. 12, and the season includes a six-game schedule. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
YMCA adult drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA has adult drop-in basketball from 12-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Drop-in hoops is free to members. Non-members may play by buying a 24-hour pass for $15.
Cornhole
WYCO tourney: The WYCO competitive softball organization will hold its third annual cornhole tournament Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Cheyenne American Legion Post 6, 2001 E. Lincolnway.
The cost for the 18-and-under youth division is $20 per team, with registration starting at 3 p.m. Games start at 4 p.m. Teams are guaranteed two games.
The cost is $30 per team in the adult recreational and competitive divisions. Registration for that starts at 5 p.m., with games starting at 6 p.m. Teams are guaranteed four games.
For more information, contact Heath at 307-421-9667 or Josh at 307-287-9842.
Dodgeball
City adult league: Registration for city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec volleyball league runs Jan. 3-Feb. 16.
The cost is $180 per team. The season runs March 20-May 15. Teams are guaranteed eight games. Games will be played at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Pickleball
BEAST drop-in play: The BEAST Foundation is hosting drop-in pickleball from 8-11 a.m. Monday-Friday at 2900 Sunflower Road.
The cost is $6 per session, or $50 for a 10-session punch card. Beginners and experienced players are welcomed.
YMCA drop-in play: The Cheyenne Family YMCA is hosting drop-in pickleball from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
There is no fee for members. Non-members can buy a 24-hour pass for $15.
Running
Girls on the Run 5k: Girls on the Run Wyoming will host its annual fall 5-kilometer race Saturday, Nov. 12, at Central High.
The public is welcome to participate. The registration fee is $30 before Nov. 11 and $35 the day of the event. Registration can be completed at www.gotrwyoming.org/5k.
Doors open for pre-race activities at 7:45 a.m., including Happy Hair, temporary tattoos and a Zumba warmup. The race starts at 9 a.m.
There is a 1.5-mile option for people who don’t want to do the full 3.1-mile race.
The 5k race is the culmination of the 10-week Girls on the Run program for girls in third through sixth grades, designed to strengthen their social, emotional, physical and behavioral skills through lessons that incorporate running.
Soccer
YMCA youth indoor: Registration for the Cheyenne Family YMCA’s indoor soccer program ends Dec. 16.
Players will be grouped by age and taught fundamentals like dribbling, passing, shooting, offense, defense and teamwork. Practices are one hour per week. Games will be played on Saturdays.
The seasons runs Jan. 14-March 4.
The fee for 5- and 6-year-olds is $40 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members. The 7- to 9-year-old fee is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members. The fee for 10- to 12-year-olds is $50 for members and $65 for non-members.
There is a $20 late fee for anyone registering Dec. 18-24.
For more information, or to register, visit cheyenneymca.org/youth-sports.
YMCA drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA will host drop-in soccer for people 17 years and older from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting on Dec. 1. The last day for drop-in play is Jan. 12.
The cost is $5 per night or $35 for a season pass.
Volleyball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec winter volleyball league ends Dec. 15.
The cost is $450 per team. The season runs Jan. 23-April 21. Each team is guaranteed 10 games. There is a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
City youth league: The city of Cheyenne is offering a winter youth volleyball league. Registration runs Nov. 28-Jan. 12. Late registration runs until Jan. 26.
The cost is $65 per player, with a $25 late fee after Jan. 12, depending on roster availability.
Practices start Feb. 27. Games start March 11 at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd. Teams will play at least eight games.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division tab at www.cheyennerec.org, or at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
YMCA drop-in: The Cheyenne Family YMCA will host drop-in volleyball for people 17 years and older from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday starting on Dec. 2. The last session is Jan. 13.
The cost is $5 per night or $35 for a season pass.