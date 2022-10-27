Community Sports Bulletin Board for Oct. 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BasketballK-2 co-rec youth league: Late registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders ends Nov. 3. The cost is $85 per player, if space is available.Practices start Dec. 12, and the season includes a six-game schedule. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at www.cheyennerec.org.PickleballBEAST drop-in play: The BEAST Foundation will host drop-in pickleball starting Oct. 3. The time is tentatively scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Monday-Friday at 2900 Sunflower Road.The cost is $6 per session, or $50 for a 10-session punch card. Beginners and experienced players are welcomed.VolleyballAdult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec winter volleyball league starts Monday, Oct. 31 and ends Dec. 15.The cost is $450 per team. The season runs Jan. 23-April 21. Each team is guaranteed 10 games. There is a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at www.cheyennerec.org. If you have an item for the Community Sports Bulletin Board, email the information to sports@wyosports.net, fax it to 307-633-3189 or contact WyoSports’ Cheyenne office at 307-633-3137. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags League Official Team Sport Basketball Training Tryout Baseball Player Singlet Clothing Heavy Athletics Shorts Crew Neck Sweatshirt Basketball League Wrestling Tournament Referee Award Volleyball Ymca Shirt Rec Wyo Ace Volleyball Club Single-elimination Beast Foundation Wyoming Whirlwind Volleyball Club Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Wrook Brown shows flashes in first career start against Lobos Cowboys hold on late for 28-14 homecoming win over Utah State T-Birds offense proves too much for Kelly Walsh in regular season finale Cowboys carrying momentum into road matchup with Hawaii Boise State maintains No. 1 ranking in Mountain West