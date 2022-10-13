Basketball
K-2 co-rec youth league: Registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders is underway. Late registration runs Oct. 21-Nov. 3. The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available.
K-2 co-rec youth league: Registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders is underway. Late registration runs Oct. 21-Nov. 3. The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available.
Practices start Dec. 12, and the season includes a six-game schedule. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
Referee training: The city of Cheyenne will hold a free youth basketball referee training from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Youth Activity and Community Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Registration ends Oct. 20. Participants will learn about proper court positioning, call signals and other aspects of the game.
Registration can be complete at www.cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
BEAST drop-in play: The BEAST Foundation will host drop-in pickleball starting Oct. 3. The time is tentatively scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Monday-Friday at 2900 Sunflower Road.
The cost is $6 per session, or $50 for a 10-session punch card. Beginners and experienced players are welcomed.
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec winter volleyball league starts Oct. 31 and ends Dec. 15.
The cost is $450 per team. The season runs Jan. 23-April 21. Each team is guaranteed 10 games. There is a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Registration can be completed under the Recreation Division link at www.cheyennerec.org.
Wyo Ace camps: The Wyo Ace Volleyball Club will hold a pair of one-day camps for girls and boys in second-12th grades Oct. 27 and 28 at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.
The camps run 1:30-5 p.m. The cost is $20 per day.
Registration can be completed at www.wyoacevbc.com.
If you have an item for the Community Sports Bulletin Board, email the information to sports@wyosports.net, fax it to 307-633-3189 or contact WyoSports’ Cheyenne office at 307-633-3137.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.