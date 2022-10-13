Community Sports Bulletin Board

Basketball

K-2 co-rec youth league: Registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders is underway. Late registration runs Oct. 21-Nov. 3. The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available.

If you have an item for the Community Sports Bulletin Board, email the information to sports@wyosports.net, fax it to 307-633-3189 or contact WyoSports’ Cheyenne office at 307-633-3137.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus