Basketball
YMCA youth league: Registration for the YMCA’s youth fall basketball league ends Sept. 17. Late registration runs Sept. 18-24 and includes a $20 late fee.
The league is for children ages 3-12, and the season starts Oct. 1.
The cost is $52 for YMCA members and $73 for nonmembers for the 3-4- and 5-6-year-old divisions. The cost for the 7-8 division is $65 for members and $80 for nonmembers. The cost for the 9-10 division is $70 for members and $85 for nonmembers, and the 11-12-year-old division is $80 for members and $95 for nonmembers.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at www.cheyenneymca.org.
K-2 co-rec youth league: Registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders starts Tuesday, Sept. 6. Late registration runs Oct. 21-Nov. 3. The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available.
Practices start Dec. 12, and the season includes a six-game schedule. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Third-sixth grade league: Registration for the city’s youth league for third through sixth graders has started. Late registration runs Sept. 16-29.
The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available. Practices start Oct. 17, and the season will include six games. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Cheerleading
South youth team: Registration for Cheyenne South’s inaugural youth cheer team is underway.
The team is for children age 3 and older. The cost is $250, which includes six sessions of instruction, three performances, bow, sweatshirt, poms and a megaphone. There is a discount for participants from the same household.
Practices will be 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 12 and 19. Performances will be during the first quarter of South’s Sept. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 football games. All games kick off at 6 p.m.
Registration must be completed by tonight, Sept. 1 to ensure gear is ready by the first game. Payment is due the first day of camp.
Volleyball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne's adult co-rec winter volleyball league starts Oct. 31 and ends Dec. 15.
The cost is $450 per team. The season runs Jan. 23-April 21. Each team is guaranteed 10 games. There is a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
Wrestling
Gladiator Academy: The Gladiator Wrestling Academy will hold registration from 5-6:30 p.m. today in the Cheyenne South High wrestling room.
Gladiator Wrestling Academy is open to all girls and boys age 4 and older.
There are four different types of registration. The two-week trial includes basic technique, fundamentals, drills, team games and a round-robin tournament. The $25 fee for the trial is nonrefundable, but can be applied to any of the other three registrations if the child decides to continue with the club.
The basic registration covers one season with a USA Wrestling membership and competition singlet for $115. The black registration covers one season with a USA Wrestling membership, competition singlet, T-shirt and shorts for $150. The gold registration covers two seasons with USA Wrestling membership, competition singlet, T-shirt, shorts, crew neck sweatshirt and embroidered duffle bag for $250.
Practices start Sept. 5. Wrestlers with less than two years of experience will practice Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5:15 p.m. Wrestlers with two or more years of experience will practice Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5:15 p.m.
More information can be found by searching for Gladiator Wrestling Academy on Facebook.