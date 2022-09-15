Basketball
YMCA youth league: Registration for the YMCA’s youth fall basketball league ends Sept. 17. Late registration runs Sept. 18-24 and includes a $20 late fee.
The league is for children ages 3-12, and the season starts Oct. 1.
The cost is $52 for YMCA members and $73 for nonmembers for the 3-4- and 5-6-year-old divisions. The cost for the 7-8 division is $65 for members and $80 for nonmembers. The cost for the 9-10 division is $70 for members and $85 for nonmembers, and the 11-12-year-old division is $80 for members and $95 for nonmembers.
Registration can be completed under the youth sports tab at www.cheyenneymca.org.
K-2 co-rec youth league: Registration for the city’s co-rec league for kindergartners through second graders is underway. Late registration runs Oct. 21-Nov. 3. The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available.
Practices start Dec. 12, and the season includes a six-game schedule. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Referee training: The city of Cheyenne will hold a free youth basketball referee training from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Youth Activity and Community Center at David Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
Registration ends Oct. 20. Participants will learn about proper court positioning, call signals and other aspects of the game.
Registration can be complete at www.cheyennerec.org.
For more information, contact David Contreras at dcontreras@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6425.
Third-sixth grade league: Registration for the city’s youth league for third through sixth graders has started. Late registration runs Sept. 16-29.
The cost is $60 per player, with a $25 late fee, if space is available. Practices start Oct. 17, and the season will include six games. Players will receive a team shirt, basketball, picture and award.
For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at htekerman@cheyennecity.org or 307-637-6408.
Volleyball
Adult co-rec league: Registration for the city of Cheyenne’s adult co-rec winter volleyball league starts Oct. 31 and ends Dec. 15.
The cost is $450 per team. The season runs Jan. 23-April 21. Each team is guaranteed 10 games. There is a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season.
For more information, contact David Mullen at dmullen@cheyennecity.org or 307-773-1039.
If you have an item for the Community Sports Bulletin Board, email the information to sports@wyosports.net, fax it to 307-633-3189 or contact WyoSports’ Cheyenne office at 307-633-3137.
