Corey Miller

Corey Miller, middle, won the right-handed world title at the International Federation of Armwrestling World Championships over the weekend in Orlando, Florida. Miller also placed second in the left-handed competition for his weight class. Courtesy

CHEYENNE – In 2003, at an arm wrestling event in Colorado, a promoter saw Corey Miller smashing his opponents to the table with lightning-fast speed.

The promoter dubbed him “Flash,” which was meant to signify his ability to put opponents down quickly.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus