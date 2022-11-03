CHEYENNE – In 2003, at an arm wrestling event in Colorado, a promoter saw Corey Miller smashing his opponents to the table with lightning-fast speed.
The promoter dubbed him “Flash,” which was meant to signify his ability to put opponents down quickly.
The nickname stuck and now epitomizes his rise to become one of the top arm wrestlers in the world.
“I’ve spent most of my life arm wrestling,” Miller said. “It is a different type of community. Its not like any other sport you compete in. You can have the best training partners in the world and not be the best arm wrestler.”
Miller’s arm wrestling career started when he was 17 years old. The Cheyenne native went to F.E. Warren Air Force Base to participate in a bench press competition. After finishing the contest, he saw a sign for an arm wrestling competition. No one existed in his weight class, but he decided to compete anyway.
He proceeded to dominate the competition, and won the event.
“I got third in the bench press, and said, ‘Oh, what the hell, I’ll enter it,’” Miller said. “I destroyed all these big, strong airmen, and my dad and I were like, ‘I wonder if there are any more of these (tournaments).’”
He and his father, Steve Miller, then went to Casper for another competition shortly after winning in Cheyenne. While he did not win the event, Miller met some new people on the trip who encouraged him to continue arm wrestling.
“Corey just exploded in (arm wrestling after that),” Miller’s mother, Heather McIntyre, said. “That just put him into hyper mode.”
Miller’s nearly 20-year career has been nothing short of spectacular. He has racked up more than 20 national championships, and has won multiple world titles at multiple different weight classes.
His career has also taken him to Turkey, Canada and across the United States.
Most recently, he competed at the IFA World Arm Wrestling Championship in Paris, France. Miller competed in the 78-kilogram right-arm weight class and finished in third place. He was the lone American-born competitor to finish inside the top 10.
During his time in France, Miller was able to take some time to see some of the sights, with Normandy being one his favorites. However, it was not all fun and games while he was there. He was forced to go on a diet prior to the event to make weight, and then had to essentially starve himself for four days prior to his event.
Despite finishing lower than he would have liked, the experience was something he will never forget.
“It was exciting,” Miller said. “I was hoping to come back with gold, but third place isn’t too bad.”
Part of Miller’s arm wrestling success has come from his ability to lock in on his opponents. He will go back and watch film on foreign competitors to try to learn the ins and outs of their game and how he can exploit it.
He also has a Michael Jordan-esque drive to make people pay for talking trash to him before and during competitions, his father said.
“He loves it when people talk too much smack,” Steve Miller said. “That is probably his number one motivation is when people talk too much. He does not like that.”
Being so dominant has had some setbacks, however. Due to his dominance in his weight class, Miller often finds it difficult to find quality matches because he is so much better than everyone else. This has led to him having to get practice against competitors that are above his weight class, he said.
While finding matches hasn’t been easy at times, arm wrestling above his weight class has helped prepare him for international competition.
“The guys overseas are used to pulling guys stronger than everyone else,” Miller said. “You have to be stronger than every single person here in America.”
Miller’s influence on the sport extends far beyond the competition circle. Over the last decade, he has started running and hosting events across the country. Most recently, he ran a tournament in Colorado on Oct. 22-23 that hosted more than 300 competitors – the largest in state history, his father said.
When he’s not arm wrestling, Miller works in the IT department at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Working that job has given him the tools to develop a much-needed program for arm wrestling competitions.
Using Microsoft Excel, Miller created a bracketing system that allows for a much faster creation of double- and single-elimination tournaments, round-robin tournaments and screenshots of results. It also has a rating system that is used to evaluate competitors.
Miller’s system has taken off since its inception nine years ago. It is currently in use across the United States, and is being used in a few countries overseas, including Great Britain and Malaysia, Miller said.
“I realized there was a need for it because everyone was still using paper brackets,” Miller said. “Paper brackets suck, and they take forever. I saw that and said, ‘There has to be a better way to do this.’”
Miller’s success is well known in the arm wrestling community, but someone who ran into him on the streets may never know how successful he truly is. That is because while he is supremely confident in his abilities, he is a very humble person that does not like to brag about his accomplishments.
“He is not going to tell you he won world and national championships,” Steve Miller said. “He comes to my work or other places, and when people ask if he arm wrestles, he’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, I arm wrestle a little bit.’”
Miller has done about all a competitor can do in his illustrious 20-year career. It would be easy to hang it up and rest on his legacy, but that is not what Miller wants to do. He is showing no signs of slowing down, and he loves teaching the sport and getting new people into it, his father said.
“It started off with me wanting to destroy everyone and be the best I can be,” Miller said. “I still have that desire, but now I also have the desire of growing the sport. Arm wrestling you can do for your whole life. There is no stopping someone from arm wrestling.”