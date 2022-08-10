The heat is back on, but eases by the weekend as a monsoonal surge returns starting Friday and on through the weekend. It’s similar to the past weekend, with some areas getting moisture and others just nice cooling cloud cover. With the heat, the fishing action is in the doldrums most everywhere, especially in the middle of the day. Getting out early and late is the key. Those doing catch-and-release should avoid tossing a line in the heat of the day. The stress on the fish can be too much, with them not surviving after being caught and let go again. Meanwhile, it's that time of year for the annual Perseid meteor shower, peaking on the night of Aug. 11. Unfortunately the timing coincides with the full moon. This is another supermoon where the moon appears ever-so-slightly bigger and brighter.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish. The fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good at all three reservoirs, with the best action late and early. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons, so keep an eye to the sky. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. It’s best to avoid that area and keep an eye out for these blue-green algae.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther Martins
Small spinners
Prince nymphs
Renegades
Ants
Hornbergs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The lakes are popular in the mornings and evenings, with the activity turning sluggish in the middle of the day. There’s some good catfish action with stink baits.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Stink bait (chicken liver flavor)
Assorted spinners
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The flowers are on the wane, with a hint of fall in the early morning air. The fishing is good to very good on the beaver ponds that still have sufficient water depth and minimal moss growth. Take a hike to get to some of the more remote ponds for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Ants
Beetles
Lime trude
Olive and orange scuds
Elk hair caddis
Copper Johns
Zug bugs
Renegades
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the basin; hit the water early or late in the day. The best action is at Twin Buttes and Meebour. Gelatt continues on the slow side, but it has picked up at Alsop. Those out on boats are having the best luck at Lake Hattie. The fishing is fair at Leazenby Lake, but be aware it has a harmful cyanobacerial bloom advisory in place.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Chironomids
Damselfly nymphs
Parachute damsels
Goddard caddis
Stimulators
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is low, and continues to drop. The fishing is good when aiming for the deeper pools.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Panther martins
Kastmasters
Ants
Parachute Adams
Goddard caddis
Foam beetles
Prince nymphs
Pheasant tails
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: Get the jackets out to fend off the chill early and late in the day. It’s worth it with excellent fishing in the high country. The fish are rising at Lake Owen, but the catching is on the slow side. It will be a very busy place this Saturday due to the Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon taking place there and along the Rail Trail. While the lake area is open to the public, it will be very busy starting at 6 a.m. and through until early afternoon. A better bet for that day is Rob Roy Reservoir, where the fishing is also quite good, especially for those out on boats. Douglas Creek is doing very well. Some areas there and along the Upper North Platte River could have increased turbidity due to runoff from the Mullen Fire scar.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Gold spinners
Parachute Adams
Lightning bugs
Foam ants
Stimulators
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: Flows on the upper reaches of the North Platte River are low. There’s plenty of dry fly action, and get out before the water gets too warm. Watch for trico hatches in the mornings and caddis hatches in the evenings. The Encampment River is also running low. Toss a line early in the day before it gets too warm.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Trico spinners
Red San Juan worms
Pale morning duns
Parachute Adams
Hare’s ears
Pheasant tails
Caddis larvae
Halfbacks
Thin mints
Ants
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good from Gray Reef on into Casper. Weeds can be a problem, so having good aim when casting is needed. Grasshoppers are the hot ticket. Also look for trico hatches in the mornings and then caddis and mayflies coming off in the evenings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
PMD nymphs
Annelids
Theo’s emergers
Sparkle worms
Flossy worms
Grasshoppers
UV leeches
Amber scuds
Pheasant tails
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is running clear and the fishing is good. The flow dropped to 500 cubic feet per second, and can fluctuate based on downriver energy needs.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Thin mints
Pine squirrel leeches
Scuds
Crawdads
Pale morning duns
Blue-winged olives
Rock worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: There are some significant insect hatches in the early morning and evenings that can make for some great dry fly action. The best angling is from boats; those casting from shore are also having some decent luck. Be aware it has a harmful cyanobacerial bloom advisory in place, so keep an eye out for algal accumulation and avoid those areas.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Rapalas
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH½
The buzz: The reservoir continues its annual late summer drop in water levels, but it’s a large reservoir with plenty of angling opportunity. The walleye fishing is variable with some anglers getting a few while others aren’t quite as lucky. The best action is early and late in the day.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Crank baits
Jigging spoons
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is best early and late but a few are also being taken in the middle of the day.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action is slow. Catfish fishers continue to do well, especially near the dam. Get out early for the best angling.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full
Boysen: 92.9% full
Guernsey: 62.0% full
Glendo: 47.0% full
Grey Reef: 89.1% full
Keyhole: 67.3% full
Pathfinder: 41.5% full
Seminoe: 53.2% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 184 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 311 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 542 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,606 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 59 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 38 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 23 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Elk Horn, Indian Hill and Bennett Hill.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.