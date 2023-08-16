Regional Overview
After a cool weekend, the heat returns today. The chance for precipitation is low through Friday, and then increases going into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler into the weekend, as well.
It’s that time of year when the prevalence of cyanobacterial blooms increases, and this year is no exception. Current advisories in southeast Wyoming include Glendo Reservoir, Granite Reservoir, Leasenby Lake, Miller Lake, Pathfinder Reservoir, Saratoga Lake, Seminoe Reservoir, Sodergreen Lake, Twin Buttes and Wheatland Reservoir No. 3. In these bodies of water, only some areas have the algae present, so keep an eye out. These algal blooms can be harmful to both people and animals, although they don’t bother fish.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store.
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky.
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: Toss a line early or late in the day for the best action. With the slightly cooler weather by the weekend, the fishing could pick up. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther Martins
Small spinners
Woolly buggers
Renegades
Ants
Hornbergs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action is hit or miss in the middle of the day, but good in the early mornings and evenings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Stink bait (chicken liver flavor)
Assorted spinners
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good on the beaver ponds across the area. Take a hike to get to some of the more remote ponds for the best action and some solitude.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Ants
Beetles
Elk hair caddis
Copper Johns
Zug bugs
Renegades
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good in the mornings and evenings, but slow in the middle of the day. Anglers report fish rising, but the catching is slow at Meebour. The action is good in the mornings and evenings at Twin Buttes and Lake Hattie. Cyanobacteral bloom advisories are in effect at Leazenby and Twin Buttes lakes. These blooms can be harmful to dogs that might frolic in the water.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Salmon eggs
Slender spoons
Bead head prince nymphs
Aggravators
Jumbo juju chironomids
Damselfly nymphs
San Juan worms
Egg patterns
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river remains low and could get slow as the heat turns on. Toss a line early or late in the day and aim for the deeper pools.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther Martins
UV leeches
Copper Johns
Bead head prince nymphs
Foam beetles
Pheasant tails
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The high country continues to offer excellent fishing, with nice action throughout the day. The fish are rising at Lake Owen, but proving elusive to catch. The same is true at Rob Roy Reservoir. The action is good at the higher elevations like Lost Lake or Lewis Lake. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory is in place at Miller Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Renegades
Timberline emergers
Lightning bugs
Foam ants
Stimulators
Hot head leeches
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: Flows on the upper reaches of the North Platte River are low. This provides excellent wade fishing. Watch for trico hatches in the mornings and caddis hatches in the evenings. The Encampment River is also running low, with the fishing quite good early and late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Trico spinners
Chubby Chernobyl
Elk hair caddis
Goldies
Thin mints
Red San Juan worms
Pale morning duns
Parachute Adams
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The flow remains steady at 1,900 cubic feet per second. The action is good to very good. Weeds can be a problem. Having good aim when casting is needed. Look for trico hatches in the mornings, and then caddis and mayflies coming off in the evenings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Copper rib RS2s
PMD nymphs
Pine squirrel leeches
Parachute Adams
Theo’s emergers
Sparkle worms
Flossy worms
Grasshoppers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The flow is around 1,700 cubic feet per second, but can fluctuate with downriver power needs. The fishing action gets mixed reviews, but there is much more elbow room compared to Grey Reef.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Golden stones
Caddis
Midges
Rock worms
Hothead leeches
San Juan worms
Scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the best action early and late in the day. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory continues for the reservoir. Avoid contact with water in areas where the algae are dense.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The water level continues its annual drop, but it’s a big reservoir with plenty of angling. All boat ramps are open except Elkhorn. This reservoir also has a cyanobacterial bloom advisory, so keep an eye out if you bring a furry friend.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Crank baits
Jigging spoons
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good and is best early and late. The fishing should pick up even more with the cooler weather this weekend.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98% full
Guernsey: 57.9% full
Glendo: 58.2% full
Grey Reef: 80.2% full
Keyhole: 70.5% full
Pathfinder: 63% full
Seminoe: 76.1% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 177 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 364 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,700 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,900 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 62 cfs
Laramie River: 44 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Elkhorn.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters