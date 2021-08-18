Fishing report
Regional Overview

After such warm and even hot temperatures the past few weeks, a weather change starts today. Fall is in the air, even though the calendar says summer continues for a while yet. Colder air moves in, making it significantly chillier in western portions of the state. That colder weather pushes into southeast Wyoming by Thursday into Friday. Precipitation is also in the forecast, and it could even turn white in the high country. Such chilly weather is not uncommon this time of year, although the arrival of potential high country snow is slightly earlier than normal. The plus to the cooler weather is that the fish will be less stressed and maybe even more active, even in the middle of the day. Fall is always one of the best times of year to toss a line, so this little blast of fall in summer is a hint of the good angling yet to come.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is slow in the middle of the day due to the heat. Toss a line early or late in the day for the best action. With the cooler weather by the weekend, the fishing could pick up.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Panther Martins

Small spinners

Prince nymphs

Copper Johns

Woolly buggers

Renegades

Ants

Hornbergs

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HHH

The buzz: The action is a bit hit or miss in the middle of the day, but good in the early mornings and evenings.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Stink bait (chicken liver flavor)

Assorted spinners

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good on the beaver ponds across the area. Take a hike to get to some of the more remote ponds for the best action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small worms

Ants

Beetles

Olive and orange scuds

Elk hair caddis

Copper Johns

Zug bugs

Renegades

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good in the mornings and evenings, but slow in the middle of the day. Still, the fishing is especially good at Meebour, but there’s also good action at Twin Buttes and Lake Hattie. An algal bloom is reported at Leasenby can be especially harmful to dogs that might frolic in the water. While the fishing is fine in some areas of the lake, it might be prudent to avoid the area, especially if your outing includes a furry friend.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Salmon eggs

Slender spoons

Bead head prince nymphs

Aggrevators

Jumbo juju chironomids

Damselfly nymphs

San Juan worms

Egg patterns

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river remains low and, with the warm weather, the water warms during the day. That could change heading into the weekend, making for better angling. River rehabilitation continues at the Jelm and Woods Landing access points; it’s best to avoid these areas for now due to high turbidity.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Panther martins

UV leeches

Coper Johns

Bead head prince nymphs

San Juan worms

Pat’s rubber legs

Foam beetles

Pheasant tails

Snowy Range

HHH 1/2

The buzz: The high country continues to offer excellent fishing, with nice action throughout the day. Lake Owen is fishing well, while it’s slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. Douglas Creek is also a hot spot.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Bead head prince nymphs

Renegades

Timberline emergers

Lightning bugs

Foam ants

Stimulators

Hot head leeches

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: Flows on the upper reaches of the North Platte River are low. This provides excellent wade fishing, but avoid fishing in the heat of the day to reduce stress to the fish if you plan to catch and release. Watch for trico hatches in the mornings and caddis hatches in the evenings. The Encampment River is running extremely low; fishing in the heat of the day should be avoided for those doing catch and release.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Trico spinners

Chubby Chernobyl

Elk hair caddis

Goldies

Thin mints

Red San Juan worms

Pale morning duns

Parachute Adams

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The flow remains steady at 2,000 cubic feet per second. The action is good to very good. Weeds can be a problem; having good aim when casting is needed. Look for trico hatches in the mornings, and then caddis and mayflies coming off in the evenings.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Copper rib RS2s

PMD nymphs

Pine squirrel leeches

Parachute Adams

Theo’s emergers

Sparkle worms

Flossy worms

Grasshoppers

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH 1/2

The buzz: The Mile is flowing clear, and the fishing is very good to outstanding. The flow remains steady around 1,000 cubic feet per second.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Golden stones

Caddis

Midges

Rock worms

Hothead leeches

San Juan worms

Scuds

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good, and might get even better with the upcoming cooler weather.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Glendo

HH 1/2

The buzz: The water level is still decreasing slightly, but it’s a big reservoir, with plenty of angling. Boats can launch at Whiskey Gulch low water, Reno Cove low water and the Marina boat ramps. The fishing is slow with the heat, but should improve once it cools. The mountain bike trails are in excellent shape for those looking for a change of pace from fishing.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers

Crank baits

Jigging spoons

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good, and is best early and late; avoid the heat of the day for the best action. The action should pick up with the cooler weather.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Reservoir levels:

Alcova – 98.0% full

Boysen – 91.1% full

Guernsey – 61.0% full

Glendo – 37.8% full

Gray Reef – 96.7% full

Keyhole – 70.8% full

Pathfinder – 62.2% full

Seminoe – 36.0% full

River flows:

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line – 138 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir – 289 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile – 1,010 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef – 2,003 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment – 35 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park – 34 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie – 42 cfs

Boat ramp openings:

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 2 and 3.

