Regional Overview
After such warm and even hot temperatures the past few weeks, a weather change starts today. Fall is in the air, even though the calendar says summer continues for a while yet. Colder air moves in, making it significantly chillier in western portions of the state. That colder weather pushes into southeast Wyoming by Thursday into Friday. Precipitation is also in the forecast, and it could even turn white in the high country. Such chilly weather is not uncommon this time of year, although the arrival of potential high country snow is slightly earlier than normal. The plus to the cooler weather is that the fish will be less stressed and maybe even more active, even in the middle of the day. Fall is always one of the best times of year to toss a line, so this little blast of fall in summer is a hint of the good angling yet to come.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is slow in the middle of the day due to the heat. Toss a line early or late in the day for the best action. With the cooler weather by the weekend, the fishing could pick up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther Martins
Small spinners
Prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Woolly buggers
Renegades
Ants
Hornbergs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HHH
The buzz: The action is a bit hit or miss in the middle of the day, but good in the early mornings and evenings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Stink bait (chicken liver flavor)
Assorted spinners
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good on the beaver ponds across the area. Take a hike to get to some of the more remote ponds for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Ants
Beetles
Olive and orange scuds
Elk hair caddis
Copper Johns
Zug bugs
Renegades
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good in the mornings and evenings, but slow in the middle of the day. Still, the fishing is especially good at Meebour, but there’s also good action at Twin Buttes and Lake Hattie. An algal bloom is reported at Leasenby can be especially harmful to dogs that might frolic in the water. While the fishing is fine in some areas of the lake, it might be prudent to avoid the area, especially if your outing includes a furry friend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Salmon eggs
Slender spoons
Bead head prince nymphs
Aggrevators
Jumbo juju chironomids
Damselfly nymphs
San Juan worms
Egg patterns
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river remains low and, with the warm weather, the water warms during the day. That could change heading into the weekend, making for better angling. River rehabilitation continues at the Jelm and Woods Landing access points; it’s best to avoid these areas for now due to high turbidity.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
UV leeches
Coper Johns
Bead head prince nymphs
San Juan worms
Pat’s rubber legs
Foam beetles
Pheasant tails
Snowy Range
HHH 1/2
The buzz: The high country continues to offer excellent fishing, with nice action throughout the day. Lake Owen is fishing well, while it’s slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. Douglas Creek is also a hot spot.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Renegades
Timberline emergers
Lightning bugs
Foam ants
Stimulators
Hot head leeches
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: Flows on the upper reaches of the North Platte River are low. This provides excellent wade fishing, but avoid fishing in the heat of the day to reduce stress to the fish if you plan to catch and release. Watch for trico hatches in the mornings and caddis hatches in the evenings. The Encampment River is running extremely low; fishing in the heat of the day should be avoided for those doing catch and release.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Trico spinners
Chubby Chernobyl
Elk hair caddis
Goldies
Thin mints
Red San Juan worms
Pale morning duns
Parachute Adams
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The flow remains steady at 2,000 cubic feet per second. The action is good to very good. Weeds can be a problem; having good aim when casting is needed. Look for trico hatches in the mornings, and then caddis and mayflies coming off in the evenings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Copper rib RS2s
PMD nymphs
Pine squirrel leeches
Parachute Adams
Theo’s emergers
Sparkle worms
Flossy worms
Grasshoppers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH 1/2
The buzz: The Mile is flowing clear, and the fishing is very good to outstanding. The flow remains steady around 1,000 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Golden stones
Caddis
Midges
Rock worms
Hothead leeches
San Juan worms
Scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, and might get even better with the upcoming cooler weather.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HH 1/2
The buzz: The water level is still decreasing slightly, but it’s a big reservoir, with plenty of angling. Boats can launch at Whiskey Gulch low water, Reno Cove low water and the Marina boat ramps. The fishing is slow with the heat, but should improve once it cools. The mountain bike trails are in excellent shape for those looking for a change of pace from fishing.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Crank baits
Jigging spoons
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good, and is best early and late; avoid the heat of the day for the best action. The action should pick up with the cooler weather.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Reservoir levels:
Alcova – 98.0% full
Boysen – 91.1% full
Guernsey – 61.0% full
Glendo – 37.8% full
Gray Reef – 96.7% full
Keyhole – 70.8% full
Pathfinder – 62.2% full
Seminoe – 36.0% full
River flows:
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line – 138 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir – 289 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile – 1,010 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef – 2,003 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment – 35 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park – 34 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie – 42 cfs
Boat ramp openings:
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 2 and 3.