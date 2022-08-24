Fishing report

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

Regional Overview

The weather the rest of the week and into the weekend is ideal conditions for getting outside to toss a line, hike a trail or pedal some singletrack. It is not too hot and not too cold. There’s a chance for afternoon thundershowers, especially later in the week and heading into the weekend. Those thundershowers could be intense in localized areas, bringing wind and small hail. There were reports of a dusting of snow in the high country this past weekend, but the snow melted quickly and left nary a trace by mid-morning. Still, it’s a reminder that the season change is fast approaching. It’s best to get out now and enjoy the warm days; go prepared for cool nights.

