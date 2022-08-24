Regional Overview
The weather the rest of the week and into the weekend is ideal conditions for getting outside to toss a line, hike a trail or pedal some singletrack. It is not too hot and not too cold. There’s a chance for afternoon thundershowers, especially later in the week and heading into the weekend. Those thundershowers could be intense in localized areas, bringing wind and small hail. There were reports of a dusting of snow in the high country this past weekend, but the snow melted quickly and left nary a trace by mid-morning. Still, it’s a reminder that the season change is fast approaching. It’s best to get out now and enjoy the warm days; go prepared for cool nights.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
The fishing is good at both Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but slow at North Crow. The Antelope Dash trail race takes off from the Aspen Grove trailhead starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, with runners opting for a 4- or 8-mile course. Cheer them on if you see runners out on the trail. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. It’s best to avoid that area for now.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
The buzz: The fishing is good, especially early and late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pole Mountain
The buzz: The beaver ponds continue to offer some excellent action. Some of the ponds are getting low, but those with good water levels offer lively fishing. Moss and other surface vegetation can be problematic in many of the ponds.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Laramie Plains lakes
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the basin. Fall is often one of the best times of year to cast a line in these lakes and reservoirs, so expect the action to pick up as temperatures continue to cool. The action at Alsop picked up, and is best late in the day. Twin Buttes and Meeboer are also fishing well. Avoid Leazenby Lake due to the cyanobacterial bloom advisory.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Laramie River
The buzz: The river is low, but the fishing is fairly good; aim for the deep holes.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Snowy Range
The buzz: The high country continues to offer good fishing, with nice action throughout the day. Rob Roy Reservoir is on the slow side, but best for those out in a boat. Lake Owen has lots of fish rising, but the catching is slow. Douglas Creek, as it exits Rob Roy, is a good bet this time of year. The first dusting of snow arrived at the higher elevations last weekend, but it all melted very quickly; still, it is a sign that the summer season is on the wane.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
The buzz: The upper reaches of the North Platte River are running low, as is the Encampment River. On the plus side, both have more flow than a year ago. Aim for the deeper pools, and it’s best to toss a line early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River – Grey Reef
The buzz: The fishing continues to be very good, but it has slowed recently. Moss is problematic in some areas. As overnight temperatures cool, the fishing should take off. The cooler weather signals the transitioning to streamer action, but there’s still plenty of dry fly activity in the mornings. Grasshoppers are the ticket in the middle of the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
The buzz: The Mile is running clear, and the fishing is good to very good. The flow has been steady around 550 cubic feet per second, making for excellent wade fishing conditions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
The buzz: The reservoir is quite low, but the boat ramp is still usable. There’s a cyanobacterial bloom advisory. It is not present along the entire reservoir, though, since it is a very large body of water. There’s still plenty of fishing, but anglers need to be aware of the possible hazard.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Black or olive woolly buggers
Glendo
The buzz: The fishing is slow, as is typical this time of year. Going into September, the fishing typically picks up with the cooler weather. Anglers going for perch are doing well.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Grayrocks Reservoir
The buzz: The fishing is good, and is best early and late. A few walleye and bass are also being taken in the middle of the day.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Reservoir levels
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 136 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 300 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 542 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,505 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 71 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 38 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 39 cfs