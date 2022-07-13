Regional Overview
After a cool start to the week, that front moved out quickly with the heat returning and notching up through the weekend. This summertime heat will be the norm for a while now. Thunderstorms increase through the weekend and early next week as well. The occasional rain shower is about the only cooling factor, so they are certainly welcome as long as they come without big wind and hail. As temperatures rise and water levels continue to drop, get out early or late in the day to minimize stress to the fish if you plan to catch and release.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs with the best action being reported at Crystal Reservoir. When the heat is on, toss a line early or later in the day for the best action. The mountain biking and hiking trails are in excellent shape for those wanting to take a break from casting a line and test their skill on the single-track paths.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Kastmasters (rainbow pattern)
Panther Martins (gold and silver blades)
Grasshoppers
Renegades
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up at the two town lakes, but get out early or arrive late in the day for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Panther martins
Adams
Halfbacks
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The brook trout action is quite good and access is very good across the Pole Mountain area. Plan to hike to get to the best fishing and to avoid the crowds. This area is a busy place this time of year, especially on weekends.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute Adams
Renegades
Flying ants
Elk hair caddis
Red foam ant
Grasshoppers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing remains good across the basin with the best action at Twin Buttes and Meebour. It’s a bit slower at Lake Hattie but anglers report catching some nice ones there, making the wait worth it. Damsel fly hatches continue. In the evenings damsel nymph patterns are the hot ticket.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Roostertail spinners
Panther Martins (gold or silver blades)
Nightcrawlers
Damselfly nymphs
Hornbergs
Goddard caddis
Hare’s ears
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The flows are down, making excellent wade fishing. However, with the flow already low, get out now before the water warms too much.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
UV leeches
Hot head leech
Halfbacks
Adams
Flying ants
Beetles
Grasshoppers
Golden stoneflies
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Hikers report there’s still quite a bit of mud and lingering snow up high. Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are popular on the weekend. Get out during the week if you prefer more solitude. Bring the bug juice since the mosquitoes are out in force. As of this past weekend the campground at Lake Owen opened, thanks to volunteers from Common Outdoor Ground.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Royal wulff
Elk hair caddis
Renegades
Parachute Adams
Zug bugs
Flying ants
Foam beetles
Red foam ants
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good along the upper North Platte River as the river flow continues to drop. Get in on the action before the water gets too warm. The Encampment River is also down and is best to fish early and late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Tricos
Pale morning duns
Humpies
Grasshoppers
Partridge caddis
Elk hair caddis
Copper Johns
Parachute Adams
Ants
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing action is very good to excellent. Grasshoppers are the hot ticket in the afternoons. Trico hatches mean some great action by mid-morning with the fish rising.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rocky Mountain caddis
Trico split foam back
Grasshoppers
Black barbed wires
Bionic midges
Halo midge
Red San Juan worms
Rock worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good with some large fish being caught. The flow decreased to 550 cubic feet per second, making it much easier to wade and cast a line. Use caution, though, because water levels fluctuate quickly based on downstream needs.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Brown San Juan worms
Amber scuds
Black hot head leeches
Flashback pheasant tails
Halfbacks
Grasshoppers
Copper Johns
Barbed wires
Platte River specials
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, but is best when casting from a boat rather than from the bank. Anglers have been catching some large fish, although it can require some patience.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Rapala shad raps
Tasmanian devils
Bead head prince nymphs
Thin mints
Crayfish patterns
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good to very good. It’s that time of year when the reservoir level drops due to the silt run that drastically drops the water level at Guernsey Reservoir. Release of Glendo water to refill Guernsey Reservoir starts July 25 with boating possible at Guernsey Reservoir beginning July 27.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (silver, gold and burnt orange blades)
Dragging jigs with leeches
Cranks
Rapala spinners (countdown, perch patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The catfish angling is good, while the walleye action is on the slow side.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing for both walleye and catfish is quite good, but get out early or late for the best results.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Jigging and worm harnesses
Nightcrawlers
Stink baits (for catfish)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.9% full
Boysen: 97.4% full
Guernsey: 5.1% full
Glendo: 75.6% full
Grey Reef: 91.3% full
Keyhole: 70.5% full
Pathfinder: 55.9% full
Seminoe: 53.7% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 396 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 892 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 540 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 3,001 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 109 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 88 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 71 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.