A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

Regional Overview

The heat is on this week. Chances for thundershowers are reduced for a couple days, but could tick back up again by the weekend. Today is a repeat of Tuesday, with temperatures quite toasty. There’s a chance for thundershowers Thursday, and that cooling cloud cover is even more likely over the weekend. To toss a line, get out early before temperatures rise and the fish head for deeper and cooler water.

