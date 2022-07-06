Regional Overview
The Fourth of July is always a reminder summer is here, and it passes all too quickly. The weather the rest of this week is typical for early July, with daytime heating and afternoon showers. That is the forecast for the next couple days, but turning hot by the weekend. Severe weather is possible later today and maybe the next couple afternoons, so keep an eye to the sky. Those storms could come loaded with wind and hail, so take the darkening skies seriously. If you’re out on a lake when lightning arrives, you become the high point that could attract a strike. Breezes kick up by midday this weekend, as well. For the best angling, get out early or late, when temperatures and breezes are more pleasant and the fish are more active.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing has turned on at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but is slower at North Crow. The action is best from sunrise to about 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. until dark. The middle of the day is a great time to hike or bike the miles of trail also open at the park. Camping is quite popular. Make a reservation to ensure you get a campsite.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Blue fox vibrax
Little Cleos (copper blade)
Renegades
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Mosquitoes
Prince nymphs
Olive woolly worms
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action is pretty good, especially early or late in the day, but the fish tend to be small. If you head out in the heat of the day, get your line deep to get to the fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Panther martins
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Halfbacks
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: There’s excellent action, with small brook trout in most of the beaver ponds that dot Pole Mountain. The best action is on the ponds that are more off the beaten path.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute ants
Elk hair caddis
Red foam ant
Grasshoppers
Stimulators
Orange scuds
Olive woolly buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing has picked up, with anglers reporting good action at Lake Hattie, and the action has been consistently quite good at Twin Buttes. Meebour offers fast action, with somewhat smaller fish. The action at Gelatt is picking up, as is Alsop. Diamond Lake is also giving up some really nice trout, but some patience is required.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Kastmasters
Powerbait
Leeches
Crayfish patterns
Olive scuds
Bead head hare’s ears
Chironomids,
Bead head prince nymphs
Damselfly nymphs
Burgin bugger (olive)
Laramie River
HHH
The buzz: The river continues to drop, as the fishing action picks up. With the lower flow, public access areas near Woods Landing and Jelm should be quite good.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Pale morning duns
Pat’s rubber legs
UV leeches
Pheasant tail nymphs
Soft hackle flies
Caddis larvae
Elk caddis
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The upper elevations of the Medicine Bow Mountains are opening up, but hikers report a mix of mud, snow and dry ground. For the benefit of the trails, it might be good to give them just a little more time to dry out. As of Tuesday, the road is still closed going into Sugarloaf Recreation Area, but it is fine to hike in to get to the lakes. Bring the mosquito repellent. They can be vicious if the wind isn’t blowing. Volunteers will be working on the Lake Owen Campground this Saturday, with that area opening for public use soon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Olive hare’s ears
Olive and brown buggers
Flashback pheasant tails
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The river is fishing well as the flow continues to ease. The Encampment River is also fishing well, with water flows eased and the water clearing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head halfbacks
Parachute pale morning duns
Olive and brown buggers
Orange blossom specials
Red copper Johns
Lightning bugs
Squirrel nymphs
Stimulators
Grasshoppers
Beetles
Ants
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to excellent. The river flow rate remains steady, but is fast, around 3,000 cubic feet per second. That makes wade fishing trickier, with most anglers casting from a boat.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Flashback pheasant tails
Hot head leeches
Jelly cord caddis
Pale morning duns
Red copper Johns
Red fox squirrel nymphs
Vanilla buggers
Yellow sallies
Sparkle pupae
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile, with steady flows around 1,500 cubic feet per second. Anglers report catching some nice fish by casting into the slower water eddies.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Caddis
Golden stones
Yellow sallies
Rock worms
Glo-bugs
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Rusty scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing has slowed, but anglers who stick with it are pulling in some large fish. One angler reported catching his limit of walleye, casting from a boat.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Cyclone lures
Rapala shad raps
Bead head prince nymphs
Chironomids
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good to very good. The annual silt run for Guernsey Reservoir started Tuesday, resulting in a rapid decline of the Guernsey Reservoir water level. That decrease continues until Sunday. By Saturday, the boat ramps at Guernsey Reservoir will be unusable. The silt run starts Monday, July 11, and continues through July 24. Beginning on the evening of July 25, the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will rapidly increase to refill Guernsey Reservoir. Guernsey Reservoir will be suitable for boating again by the morning of July 27.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Bottom bouncers
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Crankbaits
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The catfish angling is good, and the walleye action is best early or late in the day.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing for both walleye and catfish is quite good. Anglers also report good action catching perch. Fish early or late in the day for the best action.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Jigging and worm harnesses
Nightcrawlers
Stink baits (for catfish)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.6% full
Boysen: 97.8% full
Guernsey: 59.9% full
Glendo: 73.7% full
Grey Reef: 91.0% full
Keyhole: 70.8% full
Pathfinder: 59.3% full
Seminoe: 53.3% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 685 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,560 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,503 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 3,006 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 217 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 151 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 177 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps close by July 10.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.