Regional Overview

The Fourth of July is always a reminder summer is here, and it passes all too quickly. The weather the rest of this week is typical for early July, with daytime heating and afternoon showers. That is the forecast for the next couple days, but turning hot by the weekend. Severe weather is possible later today and maybe the next couple afternoons, so keep an eye to the sky. Those storms could come loaded with wind and hail, so take the darkening skies seriously. If you’re out on a lake when lightning arrives, you become the high point that could attract a strike. Breezes kick up by midday this weekend, as well. For the best angling, get out early or late, when temperatures and breezes are more pleasant and the fish are more active.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing has turned on at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but is slower at North Crow. The action is best from sunrise to about 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. until dark. The middle of the day is a great time to hike or bike the miles of trail also open at the park. Camping is quite popular. Make a reservation to ensure you get a campsite.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Powerbait

Blue fox vibrax

Little Cleos (copper blade)

Renegades

Gold ribbed hare’s ears

Mosquitoes

Prince nymphs

Olive woolly worms

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The action is pretty good, especially early or late in the day, but the fish tend to be small. If you head out in the heat of the day, get your line deep to get to the fish.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Panther martins

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Halfbacks

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: There’s excellent action, with small brook trout in most of the beaver ponds that dot Pole Mountain. The best action is on the ponds that are more off the beaten path.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Parachute ants

Elk hair caddis

Red foam ant

Grasshoppers

Stimulators

Orange scuds

Olive woolly buggers

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing has picked up, with anglers reporting good action at Lake Hattie, and the action has been consistently quite good at Twin Buttes. Meebour offers fast action, with somewhat smaller fish. The action at Gelatt is picking up, as is Alsop. Diamond Lake is also giving up some really nice trout, but some patience is required.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rapalas

Kastmasters

Powerbait

Leeches

Crayfish patterns

Olive scuds

Bead head hare’s ears

Chironomids,

Bead head prince nymphs

Damselfly nymphs

Burgin bugger (olive)

Laramie River

HHH

The buzz: The river continues to drop, as the fishing action picks up. With the lower flow, public access areas near Woods Landing and Jelm should be quite good.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Pale morning duns

Pat’s rubber legs

UV leeches

Pheasant tail nymphs

Soft hackle flies

Caddis larvae

Elk caddis

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The upper elevations of the Medicine Bow Mountains are opening up, but hikers report a mix of mud, snow and dry ground. For the benefit of the trails, it might be good to give them just a little more time to dry out. As of Tuesday, the road is still closed going into Sugarloaf Recreation Area, but it is fine to hike in to get to the lakes. Bring the mosquito repellent. They can be vicious if the wind isn’t blowing. Volunteers will be working on the Lake Owen Campground this Saturday, with that area opening for public use soon.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Bead head prince nymphs

Elk hair caddis

Parachute Adams

Olive hare’s ears

Olive and brown buggers

Flashback pheasant tails

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The river is fishing well as the flow continues to ease. The Encampment River is also fishing well, with water flows eased and the water clearing.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Bead head halfbacks

Parachute pale morning duns

Olive and brown buggers

Orange blossom specials

Red copper Johns

Lightning bugs

Squirrel nymphs

Stimulators

Grasshoppers

Beetles

Ants

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to excellent. The river flow rate remains steady, but is fast, around 3,000 cubic feet per second. That makes wade fishing trickier, with most anglers casting from a boat.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Flashback pheasant tails

Hot head leeches

Jelly cord caddis

Pale morning duns

Red copper Johns

Red fox squirrel nymphs

Vanilla buggers

Yellow sallies

Sparkle pupae

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile, with steady flows around 1,500 cubic feet per second. Anglers report catching some nice fish by casting into the slower water eddies.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Caddis

Golden stones

Yellow sallies

Rock worms

Glo-bugs

Hot head leeches

Red San Juan worms

Rusty scuds

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The fishing has slowed, but anglers who stick with it are pulling in some large fish. One angler reported catching his limit of walleye, casting from a boat.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (orange, green)

Cyclone lures

Rapala shad raps

Bead head prince nymphs

Chironomids

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is good to very good. The annual silt run for Guernsey Reservoir started Tuesday, resulting in a rapid decline of the Guernsey Reservoir water level. That decrease continues until Sunday. By Saturday, the boat ramps at Guernsey Reservoir will be unusable. The silt run starts Monday, July 11, and continues through July 24. Beginning on the evening of July 25, the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will rapidly increase to refill Guernsey Reservoir. Guernsey Reservoir will be suitable for boating again by the morning of July 27.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches (jigging)

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Bottom bouncers

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Crankbaits

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH

The buzz: The catfish angling is good, and the walleye action is best early or late in the day.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing for both walleye and catfish is quite good. Anglers also report good action catching perch. Fish early or late in the day for the best action.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Jigging and worm harnesses

Nightcrawlers

Stink baits (for catfish)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.6% full

Boysen: 97.8% full

Guernsey: 59.9% full

Glendo: 73.7% full

Grey Reef: 91.0% full

Keyhole: 70.8% full

Pathfinder: 59.3% full

Seminoe: 53.3% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 685 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,560 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,503 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 3,006 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 217 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 151 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 177 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps close by July 10.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.

