Regional Overview
The cool temperatures and breezy conditions Tuesday continue again today, but expect a rebound starting Thursday through the weekend. Breezes should also ease, but increase by the afternoon most days, as is typical this time of year. The good news is this next heat up could come with some rain and thunderstorms by Saturday and Sunday. Rain is certainly needed in many parts of the region. Keep an eye to the sky for those thunderstorms. If tossing a line is on your to-do list for Father’s Day, it looks like the weather will cooperate and bring warm temperatures with a chance of afternoon rain.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at both Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but on the slow side at North Crow Reservoir. With the heat turning back on, toss a line early or late in the day for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Nitrobait
Panther martins
Renegades
Mosquitoes
Elk hair caddis
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve, and is best early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait (garlic flavor)
Mepps lures
Halfbacks
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good. The area is worth a hike with the flowers really taking off in spite of the heat. The Vedauwoo, Tie City and Yellow Pine campgrounds are open for the season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers (small sizes)
Parachute Adams
Elk hair caddis
Prince nymphs
Rock worm
Elk hair caddis
Hare’s ears
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The action is good across the Laramie Basin. Anglers out in boats are having the best luck at Lake Hattie. Twin Buttes, Meeboer and Galett are fishing well, although not necessarily on fire. There isn’t a real hot spot or a real cold spot, but the angling is steady. Bring the mosquito spray. The little buggers are hungry and coming out in force when the wind isn’t blowing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmasters
Bead head prince nymphs
Olive scuds
Hothead leeches
Crayfish patterns
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is high, but is past its peak. Anglers have to work at it, but fish are being caught using anything bright and flashy.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Brown trout spinner
Black wooly buggers
Pat’s rubber legs
Pheasant tail nymphs
Caddis larva
UV leeches
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Lake Owen, with roads all open to get to the area. The brook trout are lively, making for some quick action for anglers using boats and casting from the shore. Water levels are up at Rob Roy Reservoir, as is typical this time of year. Ice remains on the high elevation lakes, although open water is appearing, exposing fishable water. All campgrounds in the Snowy Range remain closed as of earlier this week. The Medicine Bow Rail Trail is clear along its entire 21-mile length. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Brooklyn Lake, and with no report at Cinnabar Park and North French Creek. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 29 inches of snow, a decrease of 19 inches from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 29 inches of snow, a decrease of 13 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Firetiger spinners
Parachute Adams
Thin mints
Egg sacs
Renegades
Bead head prince nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The flow in the upper North Platte River is easing, but remains high. The fishing action is only fair due to the high water flows and lower clarity. The flow is also quite high on the Encampment River, making for some tough angling yet.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Pat’s rubber legs
Stimulators
UV leeches
Possie buggers
Thin mints
Flash bang midges
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH
The buzz: The fishing is off as the flow increases to around 2,000 cubic feet per second, compared to the 500 cfs since the winter months. The clarity is poor with the increased flow, and will likely take a little while to clear up. Wade fishing is tricky, with drift boats being the better bet.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Gold or rainbow spinners
San Juan worms
Pheasant tails
Squirmy worms
Barr emergers
Parachute Adams
Foam split backs
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at the Mile. Look for slower water and eddies on the edges where the fish rest in the calmer water.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Brown or rainbow trout spoons
Orange scuds
Thin mints
Rock worms
Beaded red San Juan worms
Squirmy worms
Red larva
Small nymphs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good. The best bet is to get out early or late in the day as temperature click back up. Remember this reservoir is free of shade, so bring the sunscreen.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Thomas cyclones
BMB’s
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Chironomids (red, black)
Orange blossom specials
BMB’s (brown, black)
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The fishing picked up, and should continue to improve with the warm weather. The fish being caught are about 12 to 14 inches, with a few going up to 22 inches.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Crankbaits
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Minnows
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up with anglers reporting good action across the reservoir. Get out now before the jet skis and other recreationists take over.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is doing great as water temperatures rise.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full
Boysen: 87.5% full
Guernsey: 62.2% full
Glendo: 80.1% full
Grey Reef: 89.3% full
Keyhole: 71.7% full
Pathfinder: 66.0% full
Seminoe: 48.3% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 2,540 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 4,730 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,509 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,001 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,810 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 605 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 727 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills #1.