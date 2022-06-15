Fishing report

Regional Overview

The cool temperatures and breezy conditions Tuesday continue again today, but expect a rebound starting Thursday through the weekend. Breezes should also ease, but increase by the afternoon most days, as is typical this time of year. The good news is this next heat up could come with some rain and thunderstorms by Saturday and Sunday. Rain is certainly needed in many parts of the region. Keep an eye to the sky for those thunderstorms. If tossing a line is on your to-do list for Father’s Day, it looks like the weather will cooperate and bring warm temperatures with a chance of afternoon rain.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at both Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but on the slow side at North Crow Reservoir. With the heat turning back on, toss a line early or late in the day for the best action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Nitrobait

Panther martins

Renegades

Mosquitoes

Elk hair caddis

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing continues to improve, and is best early or late in the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait (garlic flavor)

Mepps lures

Halfbacks

Gold ribbed hare’s ears

Elk hair caddis

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good. The area is worth a hike with the flowers really taking off in spite of the heat. The Vedauwoo, Tie City and Yellow Pine campgrounds are open for the season.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers (small sizes)

Parachute Adams

Elk hair caddis

Prince nymphs

Rock worm

Elk hair caddis

Hare’s ears

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The action is good across the Laramie Basin. Anglers out in boats are having the best luck at Lake Hattie. Twin Buttes, Meeboer and Galett are fishing well, although not necessarily on fire. There isn’t a real hot spot or a real cold spot, but the angling is steady. Bring the mosquito spray. The little buggers are hungry and coming out in force when the wind isn’t blowing.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Kastmasters

Bead head prince nymphs

Olive scuds

Hothead leeches

Crayfish patterns

Damsel nymphs

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river is high, but is past its peak. Anglers have to work at it, but fish are being caught using anything bright and flashy.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Brown trout spinner

Black wooly buggers

Pat’s rubber legs

Pheasant tail nymphs

Caddis larva

UV leeches

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Lake Owen, with roads all open to get to the area. The brook trout are lively, making for some quick action for anglers using boats and casting from the shore. Water levels are up at Rob Roy Reservoir, as is typical this time of year. Ice remains on the high elevation lakes, although open water is appearing, exposing fishable water. All campgrounds in the Snowy Range remain closed as of earlier this week. The Medicine Bow Rail Trail is clear along its entire 21-mile length. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Brooklyn Lake, and with no report at Cinnabar Park and North French Creek. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 29 inches of snow, a decrease of 19 inches from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 29 inches of snow, a decrease of 13 inches from last week.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Firetiger spinners

Parachute Adams

Thin mints

Egg sacs

Renegades

Bead head prince nymphs

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH

The buzz: The flow in the upper North Platte River is easing, but remains high. The fishing action is only fair due to the high water flows and lower clarity. The flow is also quite high on the Encampment River, making for some tough angling yet.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small spinners

Pat’s rubber legs

Stimulators

UV leeches

Possie buggers

Thin mints

Flash bang midges

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HH

The buzz: The fishing is off as the flow increases to around 2,000 cubic feet per second, compared to the 500 cfs since the winter months. The clarity is poor with the increased flow, and will likely take a little while to clear up. Wade fishing is tricky, with drift boats being the better bet.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Gold or rainbow spinners

San Juan worms

Pheasant tails

Squirmy worms

Barr emergers

Parachute Adams

Foam split backs

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at the Mile. Look for slower water and eddies on the edges where the fish rest in the calmer water.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Brown or rainbow trout spoons

Orange scuds

Thin mints

Rock worms

Beaded red San Juan worms

Squirmy worms

Red larva

Small nymphs

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good. The best bet is to get out early or late in the day as temperature click back up. Remember this reservoir is free of shade, so bring the sunscreen.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Thomas cyclones

BMB’s

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Chironomids (red, black)

Orange blossom specials

BMB’s (brown, black)

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The fishing picked up, and should continue to improve with the warm weather. The fish being caught are about 12 to 14 inches, with a few going up to 22 inches.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches (jigging)

Crankbaits

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Minnows

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up with anglers reporting good action across the reservoir. Get out now before the jet skis and other recreationists take over.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is doing great as water temperatures rise.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)

Various jigs (crappie and bass)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.0% full

Boysen: 87.5% full

Guernsey: 62.2% full

Glendo: 80.1% full

Grey Reef: 89.3% full

Keyhole: 71.7% full

Pathfinder: 66.0% full

Seminoe: 48.3% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 2,540 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 4,730 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,509 cfs

North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,001 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,810 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 605 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 727 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills #1.

