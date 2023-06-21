Regional Overview
It is officially summer with the passing of the Summer Solstice. With that comes the more traditional weather pattern for this time of year. That means keep an eye to the sky in the afternoons for thunderstorms and hold on to your hat when breezes pick up. Those breezes may be welcome with the onslaught of mosquitoes, which can be quite significant in the Laramie Basin. There is still a potential for severe weather Friday. Take precautions if the skies turn dark. Hail and even a twister are possible in southeast Wyoming. The weekend should turn drier and warmer, but isolated thundershowers are still possible.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The reservoirs look great, and the fishing is going quite well at all three reservoirs. Keep an eye to the sky Friday, though. Then the weekend looks good, and a great time to check out all the wildflowers.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Mepps (red and white blades)
Panther martins (gold and silver blades)
Renegades
Mosquitoes
Pheasant tails
Prince nymphs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve at these lakes that make for a handy outing early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Halfbacks
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is excellent for those hoping to catch plenty of frisky brook trout. Hiking to some of the more hidden beaver ponds is the best bet. The flowers are going crazy, making it a great time to hike, but bring the bug juice.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Orange scuds
Zug bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Hot head leeches
Hare’s ears
Orange and olive buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is hit or miss across the basin. Anglers report slow action at Twin Buttes but decent action at Diamond Lake. Water levels are improving at Lake Hattie and that means the angling should pick up as boaters get out on the lake. Bring the insect repellent if the wind is down. The little buggers are out in force.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmasters
Leeches
Callibaetis
Egg patterns
Goddard caddis
Renegades
Hornbergs
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
H
The buzz: The river is still high, making for tough angling. The peak appears to be over, though, so water levels should ease and the water will begin to clear. Once that happens, the fishing should turn back on.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Flashback pheasant tail nymphs
Pat’s rubber legs
Yellow sallies
Parachute Adams
Gray drakes
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at Lake Owen, but slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. Those wanting to hike up high, such as the Lakes Trail along the base of Medicine Bow Peak, should wait a while longer since the trails are still snow-covered, making for some wet slogging. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Brooklyn Lake, and no report at Cinnabar Park. There are 26 inches at Sand Lake. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 22 inches of snow, a decrease of 12 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Rainbow trout daredevils
Parachute Adams
Elk hair caddis
Thin mints
Orange scuds
Hare’s ears
Zug bugs
Olive and black buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
H½
The buzz: The flow of the North Platte River at Northgate, near the state line, is still gushing but has eased slightly down to 1,730 cubic feet per second. Similarly, the Encampment River went from 1,480 cfs last week to 1,110 cfs now. Angling is tough in both rivers and associated tributaries.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Elk caddis
Sparkle worms
San Juan worms
Pat’s rubber legs
Squirmy worms
Copper Johns
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The flow dropped slightly to 1,000 cubic feet per second, about 200 cfs less than a week ago. The fishing is good, and the lowered flow makes wade-fishing easier.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Gray RS2s
Analids
Sparkle worms
Otter eggs
Pine squirrel leeches
Squirmy worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good with the flow steady around 2,800 cubic feet per second. Aim your line for the slower and deeper pools where the fish hang out.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Egg patterns
Small nymphs
Pat’s rubber legs
Red flossy worms
Olive scuds
Halfbacks
Prince nymphs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, but water levels remain low.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Little cleos
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH½
The buzz: The bite is on for walleye. Anglers report excellent action, while also catching a few catfish and crappies.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is a mixed bag. Those going for catfish report steady action.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (black blade with yellow flecks)
Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)
Grayrocks
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up, and should remain steady as temperatures warm. Anglers also report catching quite a few bass and even some black crappie when trolling from boats.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.8% full
Boysen: 100% full
Guernsey: 65.0% full
Glendo: 94.2% full
Grey Reef: 80.7% full
Keyhole: 69.7% full
Pathfinder: 58.2% full
Seminoe: 84.5% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,730 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 4,740 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,800 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,000 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,110 cfs
Laramie River: 502 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.