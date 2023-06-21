Fishing report

Regional Overview

It is officially summer with the passing of the Summer Solstice. With that comes the more traditional weather pattern for this time of year. That means keep an eye to the sky in the afternoons for thunderstorms and hold on to your hat when breezes pick up. Those breezes may be welcome with the onslaught of mosquitoes, which can be quite significant in the Laramie Basin. There is still a potential for severe weather Friday. Take precautions if the skies turn dark. Hail and even a twister are possible in southeast Wyoming. The weekend should turn drier and warmer, but isolated thundershowers are still possible.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus