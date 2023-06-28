Regional Overview
Weather forecasts this week and into the weekend are similar to last week. Days start out sunny and clear, and then the clouds roll in. Thundershowers are possible most afternoons and evenings, but the severity can vary widely. Last week brought extreme bouts to parts of eastern Wyoming, and into Nebraska. Other areas, like the Laramie Basin, were high and dry. Regardless of where your outdoor adventures go, keep an eye to the sky. Temperatures should be close to or slightly below normal for this time of year.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at Crystal and Granite reservoirs, and a little slower at North Crow Reservoir. The mountain biking and hiking trails are in prime shape heading towards the Independence Day holiday.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Pheasant tails
Prince nymphs
Soft hackles
Royal wulff
Parachute Adams
Red copper Johns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good and continues to improve at both lakes. The best action is early or late in the day with the warm weather.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good for catching small but lively brook trout. It’s a popular place, though, so plan to hike if you want some solitude, especially with the upcoming holiday.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Elk hair caddis
Prince nymphs
Hare’s ears
Zug bugs
Copper Johns
Stimulators
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the basin. The hot spots are Gelatt and Twin Buttes. The fish are still gaining size at Meebour after the winter kill and restocking. Angling there should be prime in another month. Alsop Lake is also doing well. Remember the bug spray since the mosquitos are out in force.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Kastmasters
Bead head prince nymphs
Vanilla buggers
Damselfly nymphs
Bead head hare’s ears
Thin mints
Burgin bugger (olive)
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The river flow dropped considerably and the fishing is fair to good. The best action is closer to Laramie where the water is clear, but it’s also picking up near Woods Landing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Kastmasters
Grey drakes
Elk hair caddis
Gnat griffiths
Pat’s rubber legs
Woolly buggers
Copper Johns
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Lake Owen, and slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. Barber Lake, along Barber Lake Road, is filled with water this season and has been stocked with catchable-size trout. High elevation lakes are open, but there could be lingering ice here and there at the highest elevations. Campgrounds continue to open for the season, including the North Fork, Lake Owen, Libby Creek Pine, Libby Creek Willow and Rob Roy campgrounds in the Snowy Range. The Nash Fork campground is closed this season for renovations.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Daredevils
Parachute Adams
Mosquitos
Elk hair caddis
Hornbergs
Thin mints
Bead head prince nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The flow continues to ease, although the angling is still slow. The Encampment River dropped considerably, and the action there should really take off as the water clears.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Elk hair caddis
San Juan worms
Sparkle worms
Bead head prince nymphs
Possie buggers
Thin mints
Caddis
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is steady, neither hot nor cold. The flow remains steady around 1,000 cubic feet per second, making it easier to wade in the river to cast a line.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Kastmasters
Barr’s emergers
Sparkle worms
Hothead leeches
Squirmy worms
San Juan worms
Pale morning duns
Blue-winged olive nymphs
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile. The flow is swift at 2,900 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Trout Kastmaster lures
Rooster tails
Pat’s rubber legs
Goldies
Red flossy worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good, but water levels remain low. Use of the boat ramp is iffy.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Cyclone lures
Rapala shad raps
Bead head prince nymphs
Chironomids
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The bite is on for walleye with anglers doing very well, especially in the mornings and evenings. Bring a bicycle or hiking shoes to enjoy the trails that are in excellent shape.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses and bottom bouncers
Shad crankbaits
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The action is on the slow side. This area was fraught with tornado action last week. Keep an eye to the sky and take shelter accordingly.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)
Grayrocks
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good, but slow in the middle of the day. Anglers also report catching bass and black crappies.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.2% full
Boysen: 100% full
Guernsey: 63.8% full
Glendo: 96.9% full
Grey Reef: 89.8% full
Keyhole: 70.6% full
Pathfinder: 60.8% full
Seminoe: 86.3% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 866 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 2,740 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,900 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,006 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 716 cfs
Laramie River: 214 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.