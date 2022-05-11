Regional Overview
The weather has it all this week: rain, wind and a temperature roller-coaster. At least snow is relegated only to the high country. Today is a warm day, but it cools Friday. The weekend looks pretty good, though, with mostly mild temperatures. Such is May in Wyoming where the weather oscillations continue. Thunderstorms enter the weather forecast now, too, but mostly along the northern and eastern edge of the state. Breezes pick up starting Thursday and have that daily rise and fall, peaking by midday. The longer term forecast is for a possible warming trend coming next week.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve and all three reservoirs are in good shape. The trails are drying out, but check in at the visitor’s center for an update for the best routes to bike and hike this early in the season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Spawn sacs
Mepps
Lil’ Jakes
Bead head prince nymphs
Leech patterns
Chironomid patterns
Bead head buggers
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action is improving, although it’s still on the slow side. The trick is to get out when the wind wanes, which is typically in the mornings and later in the afternoon or evenings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
White plastic jigs (for bass)
Powerbait
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side with the cooler weather. Expect to hike to get to the fishing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station along Crow Creek is free of snow as of yesterday. Trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are still mostly a mix of mud and snow. They may be suitable for hiking and running, but mountain bikers should wait a while since use too early can result in long-term trail damage.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Spawn sacs
Blue fox vibrax
Bed head copper Johns
Red chironomids
Leech patterns
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve across the basin. The best action is reported at Meeboer, but anglers report good action at Lake Hattie, Gelatt and Twin Buttes. The action is slower at Alsop.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmaters
Mepps
Olive scuds
Bead head pheasant tails
Hothead leeches
Renegades
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The runoff is slow due to the cool weather. This allows for some decent angling on the river. Now is the time to get out, before the river gets high and muddy.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Rubberlegs
Halfbacks
Small wooly buggers
San Juan worm (red)
Snowy Range
H
The buzz: There’s still lot of snow in the high country, but some open ground is appearing at the lower elevations. Access to the cabin area at the Wold property is still not advised due to some significant drifts. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of yesterday there was a total of 228 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 3-inch increase from last week. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 49 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 6-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 32 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 7-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains was unavailable but was at 75 inches last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 88 inches, a 1-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the report was unavailable but was at 74 inches last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Rapalas
Salmon eggs
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Small wooly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The upper North Platte River has yet to rise significantly, but the runoff has started. Flows at North Gate and into Saratoga fluctuate with the weather, but there’s plenty of fishable water yet, before the runoff gets going in earnest.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Panther martins
Rogue foam stoneflies
B1 Bombers
Fluttering stoneflies
Flash fries
Bighorn buggers
Supper buggers
Beldar buggers
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The Grey Reef is fishing well with the flow still around 500 cubic feet per second. That means wade fishing is possible although most of the action is from drift boats. The trick is to get out on a calm day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue winged olive mayflies
Rock worms
Leeches
Egg patterns
San Juan worms
Brown bite me buggers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well with flows around 1,500 cubic feet per second. Look for the slower pools for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olives
Midges
Rock worms
Glo bugs
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to pick up, while the catching is sporadic. The fish make it worth the wait with some real large fish being landed.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Mealworms
Little Cleos
Rapalas
Thomas cyclones
Scuds (olive and tan)
Bead head nymphs
Orange blossom specials
Leech patterns
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The reservoir is at 85 percent of capacity, and will likely rise when the runoff picks up. For now, all boat ramps are available and the walleye fishing continues to improve.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: Anglers are picking up a few walleye and catfish, but it requires some patience to get that fish on the hook. On the other hand, the crappie fishing is good to very good.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The action is slow for walleye, but anglers report catching quite a few smallmouth bass and crappie.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova – 98.0% full
Boysen – 82.1% full
Guernsey – 21.3% full
Glendo – 85.5% full
Grey Reef – 84.8% full
Keyhole – 69.9% full
Pathfinder – 62.4% full
Seminoe – 33.6% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line – 945 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir – 3,140 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile – 1,508 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef – 499 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment – 792 cfs
Laramie River – 50 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills #3.